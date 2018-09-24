Rocky U17s boys place 3rd in state championships

Softball: Blockheads' Danny O'Keefe coached the U17 boys in the State Championships.

Softball: Blockheads' Danny O'Keefe coached the U17 boys in the State Championships. Allan Reinikka ROK230618asoftbal

SOFTBALL: Rockhampton shook things up at the Under-17s State Softball Championships this past long weekend.

The boys team, lead by coach Danny O'Keefe, went up against Queensland's best in Mackay.

There, they secured themselves a third place in the state.

"They've done exceptionally well,” O'Keefe said.

"Overall they played really well in the first two days, but (Monday) was a bit lacking because they were a bit tired from the three days.

"I'm absolutely stoked with how they performed. They all stood up and played together as a team.

"I couldn't have asked for a better outcome.”

The team was made up of a number of Bluebirds, Frenchville and Magpies players who have all gotten to know each other's strengths and weaknesses over the season.

"We've got a few senior players and some junior players coming through,” O'Keefe said.

"The senior players stood up and mentored them, taught them the ropes and how to perform on this sort of level.”

A number of standout players included Nick Crouch, Max Spencer and Hayden Gilette, who "batted amazingly”.

Redlands and Toowoomba lived up to their reputation of being some of the toughest in the competition, beating the Central Queensland team.

"Toowoomba beat us twice, but I feel like we could have beaten them if we turned up,” O'Keefe said.

"They're a good side along with Redlands.

"In both games they got up early on us but we held our ground, batted well and came back hard.

"We fought back in the last couple of runs and we must have scared them because they changed their pitchers to secure the win.”

It is not over for the Rockhampton side as many of the boys on the team will be heading to the Under-19 State Championships in a couple of weeks.

"The boys will use this experience to learn what they need to for the next tournament,” O'Keefe said.

Four under-17 girls from Rockhampton, Tiarna Wright, Makilee Abell, Macey Kammholz and Chloe Rutherford, joined with the Townsville team and also competed in the State Championships in Caboolture.

Read about their results in this week's Morning Bulletin.