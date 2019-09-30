Rocky union official dismissed after possible fraud

The Transport Worker’s Union has confirmed a Rockhampton official has been dismissed from their position.

The Morning Bulletin understands the dismissal has resulted from alleged corporate card fraud. It is also understood the official misused a TWU company card on multiple occasions for the purchase of petrol.

The Transport Workers Union Qld branch secretary Peter Biagini. Photographer: Liam Kidston

Peter Biagini, TWU Qld branch secretary offered a brief statement but declined to comment “until any police investigation is finalised”.

“All TWU officials are held to the highest possible levels of accountability,” he said.

“Before now the TWU in Queensland has never had an official engage in any type of fraudulent or dishonest behaviour.

“The union has a zero-tolerance approach to any misappropriation of funds and takes all allegations incredibly seriously.”

Mr Biagini sought to reassure local TWU members that it would be business as usual at the Central Queensland branch.

“We are continuing to liaise with our rank-and-file members in Central Queensland and have let them know that in the meantime they will continue to have the full resources of the TWU behind them,” he said.

It remains unclear who the official is and what position they hold within the branch.