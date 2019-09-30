Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TWU protest
TWU protest
News

Rocky union official dismissed after possible fraud

Jack Evans
30th Sep 2019 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Transport Worker’s Union has confirmed a Rockhampton official has been dismissed from their position.

The Morning Bulletin understands the dismissal has resulted from alleged corporate card fraud. It is also understood the official misused a TWU company card on multiple occasions for the purchase of petrol.

The Transport Workers Union Qld branch secretary Peter Biagini. Photographer: Liam Kidston
The Transport Workers Union Qld branch secretary Peter Biagini. Photographer: Liam Kidston

Peter Biagini, TWU Qld branch secretary offered a brief statement but declined to comment “until any police investigation is finalised”.

“All TWU officials are held to the highest possible levels of accountability,” he said.

“Before now the TWU in Queensland has never had an official engage in any type of fraudulent or dishonest behaviour.

“The union has a zero-tolerance approach to any misappropriation of funds and takes all allegations incredibly seriously.”

Mr Biagini sought to reassure local TWU members that it would be business as usual at the Central Queensland branch.

“We are continuing to liaise with our rank-and-file members in Central Queensland and have let them know that in the meantime they will continue to have the full resources of the TWU behind them,” he said.

It remains unclear who the official is and what position they hold within the branch.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Which Rocky store has been named Australia’s best?

    premium_icon Which Rocky store has been named Australia’s best?

    News Out of 58 stores from around the country, this local franchise came out on top

    Is this iconic Rocky roundabout getting a make-over?

    premium_icon Is this iconic Rocky roundabout getting a make-over?

    News IS IT time for the Beef Capital to officially become Australia’s Barra Capital as...

    Rocky council cashes in as number of parking fines triple

    premium_icon Rocky council cashes in as number of parking fines triple

    News The average fine for breaching the two hour limit is $55.

    Man’s 14-hour drive cut short by police

    premium_icon Man’s 14-hour drive cut short by police

    News AN attempt to drive 14 hours straight went wrong for Levret Kai Smith but it could...