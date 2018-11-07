Rocky upholsterer joins the list of Supercars supporters

MOTORING ON: Aaron Stanton-Cook and Lexi support the bid for V8 Supercars to come to Rockhampton

ROCKHAMPTON car upholsterer Aaron Stanton-Cook is well known for his great work on weaving, sewing and upholstering the insides of hot rods and classic cars.

Mr Stanton-Cook is another local who is in full support of the Supercars bid to come to Rockhampton.

"I think it will be good to come to town... we need more motoring events,” he said.

"We only have Benaraby down the road and the next drag track is in Mackay.”

The Supercars track is planned to be at Norbridge Park, on The Common.

"Least with the track on The Common there, you can have more events down there,” he said.

The owner of All Stitched Up works from his home shed in Wandal.

Mr Stanton-Cook sees cars come to him from all over Queensland; from Emerald, Brisbane and this week Kingaroy.

He has a lot of cars come to him from around Rockhampton and says there are many vintage and antique car lovers in the region.

They may not be Supercars, but those car lovers will still turn out to watch a top racing event, he said.

"It is just another variation of it... it's all motor sport,” he said.

"Doesn't matter if you're into hot rods, classics or drifting ...they all tie in together.”

Mr Stanton-Cook has been to Townsville twice for the V8 Supercars Townsville 400.

"It is good track, it's well open, plenty of vantage points,” he said.

He said it would be good if the event did come to Rocky and he could see it working well.

"It would bring in a lot of out towners, a lot of people from out west would come in for it,” he said.

"Plus it is a little bit more central from Brisbane to Townsville... it's only half the distance.”