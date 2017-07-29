29°
Property

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

Amber Hooker
| 29th Jul 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 7:45 AM
A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.
A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

FOR as little as $55,000 a savvy buyer could secure their slice of the Rockhampton region.

The Mount Morgan "renovator's dream" is priced at just over one-sixth of inner-Brisbane city's cheapest home on the market at $295,000.

A quick peruse of what's on offer across Rockhampton shows offerings from waterfront living in modern apartments to near-new homes set on acreage outside the CBD.

A snapshot of how the Beef Capital stacks up against Brisbane would suggest buyers will definitely get more bang for their buck in CQ.

$150k in Rocky region:

 

The recently refurbished 83 Clifton St, Berserker is selling for $145,000 - half the price of inner-city Brisbane's cheapest house.
The recently refurbished 83 Clifton St, Berserker is selling for $145,000 - half the price of inner-city Brisbane's cheapest house.

 

The majority of houses in this bracket are older-style, two-to-three-bedroom, one-bathroom homes mostly in Mount Morgan.

Rockhampton suburbs Allenstown and Berserker also offer some DIY options for handy renovators.

One two-bedroom Allenstown home listed at $89,000 is a five-minute walk to shops and schools on a 453sqm allotment.

If you're willing to spend $145,000, a refurbished Berserker home close to the Northside Plaza is ready to go. Behind its older exterior are new floor coverings and new paint inside.

$150k in Greater Brisbane area:

 

Spending less than $200,000 on a unit in Brisbane and you will be looking at one-bedroom or studio apartments in older blocks
Spending less than $200,000 on a unit in Brisbane and you will be looking at one-bedroom or studio apartments in older blocks

 

Most of the listings are for units within 10km of the city, with homes available in western suburbs.

Older two and three-bedroom units are within a 5km radius of the CBD, with some one-bedroom studio apartments available in the city.

You can secure a three-bedroom renovated home in Durack (14km from the CBD) for only $150,000. It's an older home with a combined kitchen, dining and living area.

The cheapest option is a $39,990 fully-furnished, one-bedroom apartment/granny flat in Wooloongabba.

$150k-$350k in Rocky region:

 

2 Alma St, Rockhampton is on the market for $190,000.
2 Alma St, Rockhampton is on the market for $190,000.

 

This bracket returns a search of 743 properties including in sought-after and fast-growing residential areas: The Range and Norman Gardens.

Three-to-four-bedroom homes are common in this price range. Again, Mount Morgan holds the most listings, followed by Park Avenue.

A three-bedroom, one-bathroom Alma St home in the heart of Rockhampton city is going for $190,000 with the opportunity for a sub-division.

$150k-$350k in Greater Brisbane area:

There are a lot more options, particularly for the unit market.

A person can pick up a 158sqm townhouse in Sunnybank Hills for $335,000. A big selling point for the older units in the 'green' suburbs is the low body corporate costs.

If looking for a home in a Brisbane suburb below $350,000, you are not going to be getting much change back.

Up to $500k in Rocky region:

Southbank on Rockhampton apartments.
Southbank on Rockhampton apartments.

A total 296 properties are up for grabs between $350,000 to $500,000.

Popular suburbs include Allenstown, Frenchville, The Range and Gracemere and four-to-five-bedroom houses are common.

Options include apartments in the yet-to-be-developed Loft complex, starting from $365,000. If you're looking for a high-quality unit now, the premier waterfront Southbank Apartments are going for $375,000 for two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

A near-new modern home is also on the market for $385,000 and sits on 8ha, 15 minutes from the CBD.

Up to $500k in Greater Brisbane area:

 

Looking outside the city and you can find some amazing properties like this 'retreat' in The Leap
Looking outside the city and you can find some amazing properties like this 'retreat' in The Leap

 

Plenty within the 5-10km ring around the CBD.

There are also more homes available in the eastern suburbs of Brisbane and on larger blocks.

The units are more modern and spacious. A buyer can pick up a two-bedroom unit in Carina for $449,000. The property includes two showers. There is also off-street parking, a big sell considering it's not an option at some inner city and older units.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  brisbane property real estate rockhampton

