Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

FOR as little as $55,000 a savvy buyer could secure their slice of the Rockhampton region.

The Mount Morgan "renovator's dream" is priced at just over one-sixth of inner-Brisbane city's cheapest home on the market at $295,000.

A quick peruse of what's on offer across Rockhampton shows offerings from waterfront living in modern apartments to near-new homes set on acreage outside the CBD.

A snapshot of how the Beef Capital stacks up against Brisbane would suggest buyers will definitely get more bang for their buck in CQ.

$150k in Rocky region:

The recently refurbished 83 Clifton St, Berserker is selling for $145,000 - half the price of inner-city Brisbane's cheapest house. realestate.com.au

The majority of houses in this bracket are older-style, two-to-three-bedroom, one-bathroom homes mostly in Mount Morgan.

Rockhampton suburbs Allenstown and Berserker also offer some DIY options for handy renovators.

One two-bedroom Allenstown home listed at $89,000 is a five-minute walk to shops and schools on a 453sqm allotment.

If you're willing to spend $145,000, a refurbished Berserker home close to the Northside Plaza is ready to go. Behind its older exterior are new floor coverings and new paint inside.

$150k in Greater Brisbane area:

Spending less than $200,000 on a unit in Brisbane and you will be looking at one-bedroom or studio apartments in older blocks Contributed

Most of the listings are for units within 10km of the city, with homes available in western suburbs.

Older two and three-bedroom units are within a 5km radius of the CBD, with some one-bedroom studio apartments available in the city.

You can secure a three-bedroom renovated home in Durack (14km from the CBD) for only $150,000. It's an older home with a combined kitchen, dining and living area.

The cheapest option is a $39,990 fully-furnished, one-bedroom apartment/granny flat in Wooloongabba.

$150k-$350k in Rocky region:

2 Alma St, Rockhampton is on the market for $190,000. Cooke

This bracket returns a search of 743 properties including in sought-after and fast-growing residential areas: The Range and Norman Gardens.

Three-to-four-bedroom homes are common in this price range. Again, Mount Morgan holds the most listings, followed by Park Avenue.

A three-bedroom, one-bathroom Alma St home in the heart of Rockhampton city is going for $190,000 with the opportunity for a sub-division.

$150k-$350k in Greater Brisbane area:

There are a lot more options, particularly for the unit market.

A person can pick up a 158sqm townhouse in Sunnybank Hills for $335,000. A big selling point for the older units in the 'green' suburbs is the low body corporate costs.

If looking for a home in a Brisbane suburb below $350,000, you are not going to be getting much change back.

Up to $500k in Rocky region:

Southbank on Rockhampton apartments. McGrath

A total 296 properties are up for grabs between $350,000 to $500,000.

Popular suburbs include Allenstown, Frenchville, The Range and Gracemere and four-to-five-bedroom houses are common.

Options include apartments in the yet-to-be-developed Loft complex, starting from $365,000. If you're looking for a high-quality unit now, the premier waterfront Southbank Apartments are going for $375,000 for two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

A near-new modern home is also on the market for $385,000 and sits on 8ha, 15 minutes from the CBD.

Up to $500k in Greater Brisbane area:

Looking outside the city and you can find some amazing properties like this 'retreat' in The Leap Contributed

Plenty within the 5-10km ring around the CBD.

There are also more homes available in the eastern suburbs of Brisbane and on larger blocks.

The units are more modern and spacious. A buyer can pick up a two-bedroom unit in Carina for $449,000. The property includes two showers. There is also off-street parking, a big sell considering it's not an option at some inner city and older units.