Rocky v T'ville: Find out Premier's pick for Adani's FIFO hub

THE Palaszczuk Government wants the "best of both worlds” with Adani's selection of fly-in fly-out hubs for its $22 billion Carmichael Coal project by selecting Rockhampton and Townsville.

Late last year, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk met with Adani Chairman Gautam Adani and secured a commitment that its workforce would be sourced from regional Queensland and not use foreign workers on 457 visas.

Earlier this week Adani officially opened its North Queensland headquarters in Townsville with a decision expected within weeks on its FIFO hub selection.

Contracts were signed this week for the go ahead of the Adani coal mine project. Scott Radford-Chisholm

Adani confirmed the shortlist for a FIFO hub is Townsville and Rockhampton, with a decision due this year coinciding with the start of early works.

"I made it clear to Adani that rather than selecting either of these great regional Queensland cities, pick both,” a spokesman said.

"My Government wants to ensure the maximum benefit across regional Queensland from this project and maximise the jobs it will generate, directly and indirectly, in as many regions as possible.

"At the end of the day, it's a commercial decision for Adani to make.

"From the Queensland Government's perspective, we want to ensure jobs and economic benefit across regional Queensland."