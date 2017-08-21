Rocky vet owner feared the worst for lost clinic cat

FELINE and friend were reunited in a miraculous microchipping success story this week.

After months missing in action, Jocelyn Birch Baker couldn't fight the emotion as she cradled the High Street Vet resident cat, Zaraffas.

Having grown up in the clinic since he was a kitten, Zaraffas left a gaping hole in the team when he popped out the front door and didn't return about 10 weeks ago.

A desperate search of the nearby area, posters and scrolling through local pet groups on Facebook returned no leads.

Having experienced first-hand the trauma pets can face, the team feared the worst for the clinic cat.

But when a member of the public handed him in to the pound, a quick scan of Zaraffas' microchip saw him returned immediately; a call Mrs Birch Baker was overjoyed to receive.

"We often work with the Rockhampton Pound to help find the owners of pets brought to us and we can't speak highly enough of the staff,” Mrs Birch Baker said.

"To have them call us and say they had found Zaraffas was wonderful.

"Microchipping is something we regularly perform and promote and we know first-hand how important it is.”

High Street Vet owner Jocelyn Birch Baker was reunited with the vet's beloved cat, Zaraffas, after he went missing for two months. Pictured here with Rockhampton Regional Council Planning and Regulatory Committee chairwoman Ellen Smith. Amber Hooker

Zaraffas namesake stems back to his origins, when a High Street Vet client found him poking out from under a vending machine.

When the man returned from getting a Zaraffas coffee to find he was still there, he brought him to the vet, where the now four year old sprawls across the reception counter.

Mrs Birch Baker's message for the public is simple.

"Definitely microchip, you just don't know what they are up to,” she said.

"They need the microchip and all your details need to be updated, and it's not that hard you can log on, phone, you can even talk to us or council to update them.

"We do get animals brought in and can't find their home because the detail are not updated and that's really sad for the animals and very sad for the owner.

"Just make an appointment, all the vets in town do it, council does microchipping days.”

Rockhampton Region councillor Ellen Smith said she hoped Zaraffas story could be repeated across the Rockhampton area, as influxes of animals continue to come into the pound's care without microchips.

"It really is crucial for times like this,” she said.

"No one wants their pet to go missing, but if that ever happens, this undoubtedly increases their chances of returning home.”

Cr Smith said owners should alert council as soon as a pet goes missing, even if they are not microchipped.

Amber Hooker