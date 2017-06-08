ROCKY VIDEO: 'Look at the size of that croc...he wants a bit of me'

This monster croc was spotted in the Fitzroy River.

Fitzroy croc: Fitzroy croc footage by Nathan Geiger.

A ROCKHAMPTON man has captured video of a monster-sized crocodile in the Fitzroy River.

Nathan Geiger shared the 14-second video and two pics of the big beast on Facebook last night.

The video has already had more than 700 views.

"Look at the fu*#ing size of that c*#t,” one man says on the clip as the big croc moves into the water.

"He wants a bit of me....he's every bit of 5m.”

Another man says: "We'll go now” as the croc slides down the bank and into the water towards their boat.

On Facebook Nathan said the croc was spotted at the Cut Through

One person on the Facebook page said there were three crocs in the area.

It's the latest sighting in a recent surge in the Fitzroy River.

Last month, The Morning Bulletin reported on another massive crocodile photographed in the Fitzroy River.

Clint Tooker took a pic of this "5.5m" croc on the banks of the Fitzroy River.

Lifelong resident Mark Tooker, 91, said the croc was among the biggest he'd seen.

Mark's grandson Clint Tooker was on the river when he snapped a picture of a "5.5m croc” shading itself on the banks of the river near the cut through.

Mark said it was time for the authorities to take crocodile management seriously.

He said he'd spent much of his life on the Fitzroy, starting when he first threw a line in 87 years ago.

"This croc has been there for a long time,” the experienced former fisherman said.

"That would be one of the biggest I've seen living in the Fitzroy.

"There's not just the one in the river...I'd say there's between 17 and 20 in the stretch between Lakes Creek and down to the mouth.

"There's mobs of them.”

The Morning Bulletin has tried to contact Nathan to find out more about the monster croc.