Kirby Chandler (centre) with fellow SES volunteers.
News

Rocky volunteer dubbed SES member of the year

Timothy Cox
19th Oct 2020 6:59 PM
ROCKHAMPTON volunteer Kirby Chandler was awarded the SES Central Region Member of the Year at the weekend.

SES Week began on Saturday, and on Sunday an award ceremony was held in Emerald to recognise exceptional contributors to the service.

Ms Chandler was nominated by a member of her group and will now go in the running to win the same award at a state level.

“I’m honestly just so surprised,” she said. “I can’t really grasp it to be honest.

“It is nice to be recognised, but it’s just so hard when you don’t really expect it.

“During COVID and everything it makes going to SES harder, and you’ve always got all these time commitments, so it does push you to want to keep going out there and doing more for the community.”

Ms Chandler helping during fires at Agnes Water.
She said the Rockhampton SES group was a “tight-knit team” with “a lot of dedicated people” and thanked her nominator.

About the potential for her to be acknowledged as one of Queensland’s best, she said: “I can’t even imagine how many groups there are in the state, so probably not great, but that’s okay.

“I’m still excited about this.”

Ms Chandler has been an SES volunteer for two and a half years.

