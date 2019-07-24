Rocky volunteer shares health battle ahead of Daffodil Day

EVERY Daffodil Day reminds Rockhampton woman, Pat Hanley of her courageous battle with bowel cancer.

So it's an important day to mark her survival, and gives Pat an opportunity to give back to Cancer Council Queensland in the hope of creating a cancer-free future.

In 2013, Mrs Hanley was diagnosed with bowel cancer before having to spend almost five months in hospital after her surgery, and for the past four years, Mrs Hanley has been a Daffodil Day volunteer.

Cancer Council's Daffodil Day Appeal will take place throughout August, culminating in Daffodil Day on Friday, August 23.

This year, there will be 22 donation sites across Central Queensland where volunteers like Mrs Hanley will be selling fresh daffodils and pins to raise funds.

"Daffodil Day is such a special day as a volunteer, as you get to be out and about amongst the community, and it's amazing to see people being so generous,” Mrs Hanley said.

"Most people who stop by have a story to tell when it comes to cancer...whether they themselves have experienced cancer or someone they know has; you can see that so many people have been affected by cancer.

"I strongly encourage others to volunteer or donate this Daffodil Day as the day is crucial for raising awareness and funds to find a cure.

"If you're considering volunteering, just do it! It's a wonderful day to be a part of.”

Central Queensland's Daffodil Day sites will be among 388 donation areas across the state.

Cancer Council Queensland Chief Executive Officer, Ms Chris McMillan encouraged residents to support the appeal.

"The daffodil is the international symbol of hope for everyone affected by cancer,” Ms McMillan said.

"Money raised this year through the Daffodil Day Appeal will provide more than hope to people affected by cancer, it will go towards vital cancer research, with the potential to find the next breakthrough in cancer treatment or detection.

"Community support is vital to the continued success of the Daffodil Day Appeal and we are grateful to our dedicated Rockhampton volunteers for getting involved this campaign and encouraging other locals to do the same.

"If you can lend a hand to sell daffodils and pins for a few hours this August, you can give the best gift of all, hope for a cancer free future, so please sign up as a volunteer now.”

There are many ways to support the Daffodil Day Appeal - volunteer your time, get your school or workplace involved, donate online, buy a daffodil pin or fresh daffodils.

To get involved or find out more information, visit www.daffodilday.com.au or call 1300 65 65 85.