Rocky volunteer's gardening passion earns praise

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Linda Broun has been recognised as one of Rockhampton's important volunteers this National Volunteer Week. Rockhampton Regional Council

ARMED with a green thumb and a passion for the outdoors, Rockhampton volunteer Linda Broun has planted her roots in the region's gardens in the hope of bringing a touch of beauty to the green corners of the city.

Ms Broun, the president of the local Friends of the Gardens group, was recognised by Communities Committee chair Councillor Rose Swadling as one of the many volunteers who make a difference in Rockhampton.

Friends of the Gardens assists at the Botanic Gardens and the Kershaw Gardens nursery, something MsBroun enjoys.

"I love gardening, it's my passion, so to be able to help keep some of the most beautiful gardens in our region looking their best is a real privilege,” she said.

"I also help out in the office of the Botanic Gardens, and even take visitors on tours.

"These gardens are just so special, especially to people who grew up in the area and have childhood memories here.

"We are always looking for new members, so if you want to get to know new people, have fun, and help keep these gardens gorgeous, please get in touch to find out more.”

Cr Swadling's appreciation of MsBroun comes during this year's National Volunteer Week, now in its 30th year.

The theme this year is 'Making a World of Difference'.

"I couldn't have put it better myself. I have personally seen the huge difference those who volunteer with council at places like the zoo, the Visitor Information Centre, the Heritage Village, and the Pilbeam Theatre make,” CrSwadling said.

"I consider them the jewels in our region's crown and thank them for all of their hard work.

"Each day this week we will share a profile of one of our volunteers to help them get the recognition they rightfully deserve.”

The Friends of the Gardens will be selling plants at this year's Tropicana which is their main fundraising opportunity.

Daily profiles of volunteers recognised during National Volunteer Week will be shared to the council's Facebook page.