Rocky waits for election result to see if Barry cleans up

POOL CLEANER: ALP candidate Barry O'Rourke attends to one of the many jobs around the house neglected over the past month as he campaigned for the seat of Rockhampton.

POOL CLEANER: ALP candidate Barry O'Rourke attends to one of the many jobs around the house neglected over the past month as he campaigned for the seat of Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK301117celection1

WHILE voting preferences continue to filter through, Labor's Barry O'Rourke was busy cleaning the pool today as he edged closer to a plunge into state politics.

Regarded as the favourite to take out the seat of Rockhampton, the self-styled man was content to catch up his neglected everyday chores today rather than sitting idle awaiting for his future to be determined by the vote counters.

With 87 per cent of the vote counted and preferences being distributed by the eliminated candidates, the vote counters and scrutineers have been busy bees working towards an election result.

After the fourth-place-finishing LNP's Douglas Rodgers' preferences were distributed yesterday, it became apparent the bulk were flowing towards One Nation's Wade Rothery.

This enabled him to likely overtake and eliminate Independent candidate Margaret Strelow.

READ: D-day in battle for Rockhampton

READ: Strelow out in Rocky election bombshell

Mr Rothery was back out at work at the mines today, "laying low and missing all the excitement happening in Rocky".

But his scrutineers are giving updates on the trends with preferences were progressing.

One Nation candidate for Rockhampton Wade Rothery is back to work but keeping his phone close by as he awaits the election result.

He expected that the LNP's preferences would continue to be counted today and once finalised, they were able to start on the next preference redistribution which was likely to be Ms Strelow's votes.

"(The scrutineers) are saying LNP preferences took me ahead, noticing a big change away from the two parties," Mr Rothery said.

"That's what Margaret and I ran for, wanting that change, but I think being an ALP member leading into it, people weren't quite sure she was a full independent or had other agendas.

"Even though she's conceded, she's still in the running and until that's clarified, I'm not assuming anything."

Mr Rothery said when the LNP's preferences were added to Ms Strelow's votes, in the vicinity of 8000 votes would need to be redistributed between himself and Mr O'Rourke.

Independent candidate Margaret Strelow is unlikely to secure victory for the seat of Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK131117cstrelow4

He expected it would be slow going with a final result not likely until early to mid next week.

Given Ms Strelow's blank how to vote card, it's anyone's guess how these preferences will flow between the two remaining candidates but it is likely the majority of her preferences will skew towards Labor to help Mr O'Rourke across the line.

Mr O'Rourke has maintained a low profile since the election, conscious of the election fatigue many in the electorate would be feeling after a dramatic campaign.

After a hard month on the hustings, attending to those odd jobs around the house has provided him with a welcome distraction from the anxious wait on his political future.

ANXIOUS WAIT: ALP candidate Barry O'Rourke's politic future hangs in the balance as he busies himself with work around the house. Chris Ison ROK301117celection3

"I respect the people of Rockhampton and I'll wait until the final results before making any further comment," Mr O'Rourke said.

READ: Complex process to finding Rocky's next MP