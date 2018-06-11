Menu
Thick fog was seen across the Neville Hewitt bridge this morning.
Thick fog was seen across the Neville Hewitt bridge this morning. Frazer Pearce
Rocky wakes up to thick fog across region

Steph Allen
11th Jun 2018 9:17 AM

ROCKHAMPTON woke up to thick fog blanketing most of the region and more of the same is expected tomorrow.

Some locals even reported areas where visibility was limited to just past their car bonnets.

Retired Bureau of Meteorology forecaster, Mike Griffin, said the widespread thick fog around the Rockhampton region began at 6am.

"We do get fogs quite regularly during June and not to get two in a row but three in a row is a pretty tough call,” Mr Griffin said on radio this morning.

"Normally in June you get six or seven fogs a year on average. This year we might beat that.

"Even better, it's great for boaties because there's nice light winds out on the ocean today and tomorrow.

"Wednesday will be a funny day because there's a lot of cloud coming in from the west.”

