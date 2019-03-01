Rocky waves goodbye to a record breaking summer

Janelle Kitchin, Kim West and Mere Nucifora enjoying a knock off at The Boat House while enjoying the overcast conditions and cool wind

Janelle Kitchin, Kim West and Mere Nucifora enjoying a knock off at The Boat House while enjoying the overcast conditions and cool wind JACK EVANS

ANOTHER summer has passed with another all-to-familiar hotter-than-average recap being given to Central Queensland.

According to Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong, Queensland sizzled through a stinker with high average temperatures across the state, Rockhampton included.

"Some Queensland locations had the highest temperatures on record, mainly around the inland areas,” Ms Wong said

Graphic shows increase in average temps almost across the board Centro

"There were some areas in Central Queensland that had some cool spells but ultimately most of the state, including Central Queensland, saw above average summer temperatures

"Average summer temperatures for this summer were 32.2 degrees, which is 0.4 degrees above the average.”

As far as summer rainfall, Ms Wong said the north and south of the state were worlds apart and CQ managed to get the best of both over the season.

Average summer temperatures for the 2018-19 summer centro

"Queensland saw very much above average rainfall in the north and very much below average in the south,” she said.

March looks set to make a sloppy entrance, according to the Bureau, but ultimately the month will remain warm and dry.

"The march outlook is looking to be a dry and warm month for much of Queensland,” Ms Wong said.

"The next week or so will see a fair bit of shower activity for Rockhampton and on the coast particularly.

"Rockhampton can expect moderate to high chance of showers for the majority of the weekend and from mid next week, Rockhampton and particularly the coast can expect thunderstorm activity.

"Showers on the Capricornia Coast may drop up to 10mm but will reduce to a couple of millimetres as it heads inland.”