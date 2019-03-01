Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Janelle Kitchin, Kim West and Mere Nucifora enjoying a knock off at The Boat House while enjoying the overcast conditions and cool wind
Janelle Kitchin, Kim West and Mere Nucifora enjoying a knock off at The Boat House while enjoying the overcast conditions and cool wind JACK EVANS
News

Rocky waves goodbye to a record breaking summer

Jack Evans
by
1st Mar 2019 5:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANOTHER summer has passed with another all-to-familiar hotter-than-average recap being given to Central Queensland.

According to Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong, Queensland sizzled through a stinker with high average temperatures across the state, Rockhampton included.

"Some Queensland locations had the highest temperatures on record, mainly around the inland areas,” Ms Wong said

Graphic shows increase in average temps almost across the board
Graphic shows increase in average temps almost across the board Centro

"There were some areas in Central Queensland that had some cool spells but ultimately most of the state, including Central Queensland, saw above average summer temperatures

"Average summer temperatures for this summer were 32.2 degrees, which is 0.4 degrees above the average.”

As far as summer rainfall, Ms Wong said the north and south of the state were worlds apart and CQ managed to get the best of both over the season.

Average summer temperatures for the 2018-19 summer
Average summer temperatures for the 2018-19 summer centro

"Queensland saw very much above average rainfall in the north and very much below average in the south,” she said.

March looks set to make a sloppy entrance, according to the Bureau, but ultimately the month will remain warm and dry.

"The march outlook is looking to be a dry and warm month for much of Queensland,” Ms Wong said.

"The next week or so will see a fair bit of shower activity for Rockhampton and on the coast particularly.

"Rockhampton can expect moderate to high chance of showers for the majority of the weekend and from mid next week, Rockhampton and particularly the coast can expect thunderstorm activity.

"Showers on the Capricornia Coast may drop up to 10mm but will reduce to a couple of millimetres as it heads inland.”

autumn bureau of meteorology summer weather bureau
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Rockhampton Hospital carpark set to open at last

    premium_icon Rockhampton Hospital carpark set to open at last

    News The $25 million, 597 space carpark only took 18 months to build once construction began in December 2017

    Locals rallying against sale of Mt Chalmers School site

    premium_icon Locals rallying against sale of Mt Chalmers School site

    Council News Public meeting planned for Sunday to air grievances

    • 1st Mar 2019 6:00 PM
    CQ DROUGHT: Fairbairn dam scarily close to record low

    premium_icon CQ DROUGHT: Fairbairn dam scarily close to record low

    Rural The minimum operating level is 0.95 per cent

    • 1st Mar 2019 6:00 PM
    From the battlegrounds of Iraq to a successful CQ business

    premium_icon From the battlegrounds of Iraq to a successful CQ business

    Motoring 'When people are shooting at you... it lets you know you are alive'