Rocky weather update: No rain, but...good news on horizon

SUNDAY afternoon's short and sweet rainfall will be the most rain Rockhampton will see this week, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Thanks to a south-easterly change, this morning has been considerably cooler and overcast but the haze is set to clear later in the day and make way for the sun.

"We will see a string of fairly sunny days with maybe just the odd shower out over the water,” Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Blazak said.

"From tomorrow onwards, Rockhampton can expect dry winds to push in, lower humidity and temperatures around the low 30s, which is a contrast to this weekend's oppressive maximums.

"No rain for this week unfortunately... [but] maybe in the last week of the month.”

Yesterday's short, scattered showers saw some areas receive less than 10mm.

One lucky person's gauge in Clermont registered 20mm.

Conditions across CQ at the start of this week will be "much more tolerable”.

Humidity levels will drop and bring cool relief until the levels rise again towards the end of the week.

"So far our gauges have picked up 83.8mm for the first two weeks of January,” Mr Blazak said.

"The January average is 131mm... rainfall tends to fluctuate year to year certainly in the eastern parts of Queensland.

"We may get another two inches this month.”