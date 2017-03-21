Rocky wins first 'superhighway' charging station

WE MIGHT not be flying cars yet, but Rockhampton will be one of the first cities included on Queensland's new "charging superhighway” for electronic vehicles.

Electric car charging stations will be installed along Alma St, following a decision in the Rockhampton Regional Council meeting this morning.

An Ergon Energy and Economic Development Queensland initiative, charging stations will eventually be placed at key locations along the Bruce Hwy from the Gold Coast to Cairns.

Rockhampton will be included in the first phase of the superhighway rollout alongside the Gold Coast and Cairns, with three stations to be installed at Alma St.

L-R Cr Drew Wickerson, Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne and Minister for Energy Mark Bailey with the new electric car provided to Council by Ergon Energy. Chris Ison ROK310117ccar2

The location, near the Rockhampton Regional Library, is set to allow motorists to explore the CBD while waiting for their vehicles to charge.

This process typically takes 30 minutes to an hour.

A report presented to councillors highlighted the need for the parking bays to be reconfigured from reverse angle parking or kerbside parallel parking to allow for either nose-in or tail-in charging on vehicles.

This will result in the loss of two reverse angle parking spaces.

Councillor Drew Wickerson said the charging stations would have many benefits for the region.

"A major barrier to adopting electric vehicles is the how far you can drive before you need to power up and these recharging stations will extend the range those vehicles can travel around Queensland,” Cr Wickerson said.

L-R Minister for Energy Mark Bailey and Cr Drew Wickerson with a new electric car provided to Rockhampton Regional Council by Ergon Energy. Chris Ison ROK310117ccar3

"This is fantastic news for electric vehicle owners who want to visit our region as well as for locals who own an EV and Rockhampton is proud to be part of this initiative which also aligns with our goal to be a Smart Regional Centre.

"Council recently added an electric vehicle to its fleet as part of our ongoing commitment to reducing the CO2 impact on the environment and council is pleased to approve these charging stations to encourage greater use of electric vehicles locally.

"With electric vehicles predicted to make up a quarter of all car sales by 2030 there is no doubt the EV era is upon us and we have an important role to play.”