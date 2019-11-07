Rocky Wolverines burst on to gridiron scene

STRONG START: The Rockhampton Wolverines scored a record-breaking win in their first game in the North Queensland League last Saturday. Picture: Contributed

GRIDIRON: The Rockhampton Wolverines burst on to the gridiron scene in spectacular style at the weekend.

The newly formed outfit scored a 72-6 win over Cairns in their first game in the North Queensland League on Saturday.

That is the largest win posted in a game in the four-way competition, which also involves teams from Townsville and Mackay.

Wolverines wide receiver Nick Feain said it was an impressive performance from the competition debutants.

“We wanted to be competitive and we wanted to put some points on the board but I don’t think anyone expected us to get in there and run up a score as quickly and as well as we did,” he said.

“For me, the highlight was seeing our defence dominate. It was actually great to watch them be so intimidating.”

Feain and his teammates know they will face a much sterner test when they host reigning champions Townsville at CQUniversity at 5pm on Saturday.

“Townsville will bring a lot of experience; they’re also the oldest team in the league,” he said.

“There’s no false sense of confidence because of our big win last weekend.

“We’re not dumb enough to believe that just because we can post 72 points on a weaker team that we can do the exact same thing against a team that’s been the cream of the crop for the past decade.”

Feain said while nothing could beat experience in this game, the versatility of the Wolverines players was proving invaluable.

“We have quite a lot of players who have come from Aussie rules, league, soccer, all sorts of different stuff, so they bring a lot of different skill sets,” he said.

Feain is hoping that a large crowd of supporters turns out to see those skills on show this Saturday.

“We’re so appreciative for all the support we’ve received from everyone, and we’re just so excited to be able to bring games to them over the next few months.

“I’ve been a fan of the game since I was growing up so it’s great to now be the guy in the pads, not just watching from the sidelines.”