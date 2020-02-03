Rocky Wolverines claim win against Mackay Mavericks

GRIDIRON: Rockhampton Wolverines clawed their way to an undeniable victory on Saturday night, defeating an undermanned Mackay Mavericks by a whopping 46-0.

Both offensively and defensively, the boys were strong, with quarterback Ben Stokes impressing the crowds with a number of well-placed, high-quality throws down the field.

Just before half time was called, Stokes sent the ball flying through the air, with eyes glued to the soaring pigskin.

It was collected by Andrew Kapernick – otherwise known as Speedy Smurf – who spun around and belted down the field towards the line for a touchdown – completely untouched by Mackay’s defensive outfit.

GRID IRON: Rockhampton Wolverines vs Mackay Mavericks

The last time Wolverines played Mavericks, they also delivered a devastating victory of 55-16.

“We played an outstanding game,” Wolverines’ coach Matthew Borich said.

“Ben Stokes had a really big game, and our running back Brad Richards had a really good game.

“It’s easy to talk about the offence because they get all the shots, touchdowns and catching long passes but the defence toils anonymously usually on the other side because they stop the other team from scoring which they did because Mackay got 0.

“Defensive is a team effort.”

A key player in that defensive team is defensive back Cody Ryan, who had a “really good game”.

Jacob Borage was also a standout in his position of patrolling the back-end.

“You will have standouts because there are so many players in the offensive and defensive but it was really a team effort,” Borich said.

There were plenty of spectators at the Saturday clash, and Borich said he hopes for even more in the coming matches.

Next weekend, the four teams from the North Queensland Gridiron division will face off in a double header at Mackay.

Wolverines will take on Townsville Cyclones, and Mackay Mavericks will play Cairns Falcons.

Borich expects a tough game from the Cyclones, who are currently five-time defending champions.

“They beat us once and we beat them once,” he said.

“Townsville is a very good team and they are well coached.

“They are good all round offensively and defensively so it will be a good test for us.”

On February 15, Wolverines will play their final home game in Rockhampton against Mavericks, before heading into the play-offs after a week break.

Borich thanked the community for getting behind the team for its inaugural season.