Rocky woman, 76, held against will in horror home invasion

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 31st Mar 2017 11:26 AM
Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey.
Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey. Allan Reinikka ROK310317acrime1

A 76-YEAR-old Rockhampton woman was held against her will for two hours in her own home, police say.

Around 9.15am yesterday police were called to an address at Richmond St, Rockhampton, after an elderly woman reported her house had been broken into.

She told police she had been assaulted, held against her will and had money taken from her.

Today, Rockhampton police addressed the media about the incident which was allegedly perpetrated by a 22-year-old man, well known to authorities.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said when police arrived on scene they conducted patrols of the area where they located the suspect.

"An incident has then occurred where police have tried to take that person into custody. Unfortunately that person has assaulted police by punching one male police officer in the face,” Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

The 22-year-old male then allegedly fled the Richmond St address into a Card St address.

Police made the decision to call in the Rockhampton dog squad to assist in finding the man.

"Fortunately for us we were able to track that person to an address where another altercation took place before the police dog handler took that person into custody,” Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

The 22-year-old Rockhampton man has been charged with a string of offences including robbery with actual violence, sexual assault, deprivation of liberty as well as over 20 offences of break and enters.

Facing more than 30 charges, he will appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court later today.

"Obviously the 76-year-old female was held against her will, that counts to the count of deprivation of liberty,” he said.

"Also it will be alleged during the altercation that the male defendant has grabbed the female on the breast, at the moment it is unclear as to whether that was an attempt to actually sexually assault her or in an attempt to take money from her but it was clear she's been groped in a manner she wasn't comfortable with and that substitutes the offence of sexual assault,” Det Snr Sgt Peachey explained.

Police are currently conducting further investigations trying to link the 22-year-old to other break and enters.

"There were a number of other break and enter offences nearby around the same time, subsequent investigations have linked this person to them and he is now being charged in relation to those offences,” Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

Topics:  court dog squad held against will home invasion rockhampton magistrates court rockhampton police theft

