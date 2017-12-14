CQU honours Rocky woman, 92, for life's works

INSPIRATIONAL: Isabel Hoch recieving her Honorary Doctorate of Literature at CQUniversity Australia's graduation ceremony on Tuesday December 5th 2017.

ISABEL Hoch is living proof you can do anything if you try.

The 92-year-old Benevolent Aged Care resident accepted her Honorary Doctorate of Literature at CQUniversity's graduation ceremony last week.

Isabel's love for literature has spanned a lifetime from memories of her father reading to her most afternoons to escape the Central Western Queensland heat on their family sheep station.

Her contributions in later life to professional publications and companies such as the ABC and Courier-Mail and her 16 published works from 1977 to 2009 are testament to her passion for writing.

Benevolent Aged Care CEO, Alison Moss, was not surprised by the university's recognition of Isabel.

"We have always known we had a literary genius in our midst in Isabel, in fact, one of her later works was written about Benevolent in 2003," Ms Moss said.

"The Benevolent Community are just so proud of her achievements and it just goes to show you are never too old to keep learning and living the best life you possibly can."

Isabel's passion for writing was evident by the volume and scope of her work.

She developed self-taught skills in technology and writing for audiences, showing resilience in rejection and courage in moving from typewriter to word processor to computer without instructors or colleagues for support or guidance.

Isabel's publications have been cited by numerous authors and proved to be a source of primary history for students and researchers.

Her work has been recognised as a significant contribution to literature produced in Central Queensland and she is listed in the Queensland Historical Atlas.

Isabel's daughter, Georgina Trigger, led Isabel's nomination for the Honorary Doctorate recognition.

"I am so pleased that mum has after so many years been recognised for her work," Georgina said.

"Mum always sought to make her writing accessible, entertaining, informative, comprehensible and relevant to her readers," she said.

"She also enjoying teaching, mentoring and encouraging other writers to submit their work for publication."

Throughout her career, Isabel's love and intimate understanding of the Queensland bush, its characters and events have provided education, humour and entertainment to her audience.

She has also fostered an understanding of the lifestyle of country Queenslanders.