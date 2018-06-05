Rocky woman achieves her life dream of being a paramedic

HELPING HANDS: Rockhampton woman Riley-Kate Holden has followed her dreams to become a qualified paramedic. She has taken a permanent placing in Mareeba.

ROCKHAMPTON woman Riley-Kate Holden has been working towards being a paramedic for the past five years.

"I didn't know I really wanted to be a paramedic until I started doing placement,” she said.

"I came across a few accidents before I started my degree and handled the situation okay so I figured I'll give it a go and I haven't looked back.”

Now, the 22-year-old has achieved her dream.

After studying a bridging program for 12 months, Riley moved onto her Bachelor of Paramedic Science, which she did for three years full-time.

Riley with the training ambulance from her university, CQU. Contributed

"Study was intense and at moments didn't seem relevant but now working the job it makes a lot more sense,” Riley said.

"I worked two jobs and did study full-time so there was a lot of sacrifice with social life and things.”

Riley with the other graduates from the The Cairns and Hinterland Local Ambulance Service Network. Contributed

Riley graduated from CQUniversity Rockhampton in November last year and three weeks later she was offered a graduate paramedic internship position, with postings in Mareeba and Cairns.

As part of the qualification process, the internship involved six months of training and practice.

Last week, Riley completed her internship and stepped up to be a fully qualified paramedic.

"It's scary because you have that responsibility but it also gives you confidence to walk into every job knowing that it's on you,” she said.

"And you do everything you can but there's always support around the corner if you need it.”

Stationed in North Queensland, Riley said each shift can be completely different.

"Nights can be really busy or really quiet, in Mareeba we get a good amount of downtime to study,” she said.

"There's a lot of driving involved up there and you have an extended patient care time because of it.”

Riley with staff from the Cairns and Hinterland Local Ambulance Service Network. Contributed

Due to the critical nature of the job, there is always ongoing study in being a paramedic.

"We get training courses all the time, there's also clinical updates refreshers we have to do online and then just scenarios on station downtime,” Riley said.

In the future, Riley hopes to further develop her skills and study to be a critical care paramedic.

"It's more drugs, more skills like intubation, opportunity to study and go into the rescue helicopter,” she said.

But Riley wouldn't swap it for the world.

"I love it so much and have so much passion for it,” she said.

"A lot of people say to us, I could never do what you do and I always answer with, I couldn't think of anything else I want to do more.

"We get a lot of verbal abuse from a lot of patients but at the end of the day they're a small number of the people we see and help so it really doesn't faze me.”

"Some highlights have been getting thank-you letters after jobs, seeing people improve in front of you and getting genuinely thanked by families on scene,” Riley said.

"The bonus is the driving fast and flashing lights, plus I have such pride in wearing the uniform.”

While it's not all roses, Riley would love to see others getting involved in the emergency medical field.

"Don't do it unless you've got a passion for it and have great communication skills, it's not all car crashes and trauma,” she said.

"There's a lot of low acuity work but at the end of the day I love it and it's one of the most rewarding jobs I could think of.”