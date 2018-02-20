Rocky woman alarmed at grave site mix-up

A cross and flowers that didn't belong to Amanda Riddock's grandmother was in the place of where they buried her months before.

VISITING her grandmother's grave was meant to be a peaceful moment for Amanda Riddock.

But the Rockhampton woman was instead alarmed to find her grandmother's plot had someone else's cross and flowers on it.

"The flowers we had put there had been chucked away and the vases were placed behind the grave,” she said.

"Both my mother and I were furious.”

The 21-year-old buried her grandmother in December at North Rockhampton Cemetery saying when she left her in peace the grave was tidy.

For more than 130 years, the cemetery has been the final resting place for thousands of residents with and without headstones.

"We had been waiting for a headstone to be finalised so we put two tin buckets and a vase of flowers (on the grave) so we knew which one was hers,” she said.

She said seeing the state of her beloved grandmother's grave made her "disgusted”.

Amanda notified the swap to Rockhampton Regional Council.

A spokesperson from council yesterday said a member of the public had mistakenly placed their items to remember a love one on the wrong grave.

The spokesperson said as soon as staff at the cemetery found out about what had happened they moved the items to the correct sites and got in touch with all parties to advise them of the situation.