Woman 'branded' with millionaire playboy's empire logo

Krystal Kime leaned in for a kiss with boyfriend, Travers Beynon, before getting her tattoo.
Krystal Kime leaned in for a kiss with boyfriend, Travers Beynon, before getting her tattoo. Nathan Richter
Shayla Bulloch
by

ROCKHAMPTON's Krystal Kime has gained controversial national exposure as the latest woman to be "branded" with a Gold Coast tycoon's advertising.

Travers Beynon, a multi millionaire who calls himself 'Candyman', was seen with the 21-year-old Rocky woman at a tattoo parlour earlier this week as she got inked with his tobacco company logo on her backside.

 

Krystal Kime posed with Mr Beynon (right), his wife Taesha (second from right ) and fellow girlfriend Nisha.
Krystal Kime posed with Mr Beynon (right), his wife Taesha (second from right ) and fellow girlfriend Nisha. Nathan Richter

Ms Kime, who is the third of Mr Beynon's girlfriends, made the Daily Mail's national headlines with her new art as many claimed the strategically placed tattoo meant he "owned" those who represented it.

The foundation of Mr Beynon's empire was built by his parents who formed the FreeChoice tobacco company and bought several high-class properties.

 

The 45-year-old and father of four currently lives in a $3 million lavish mansion dubbed the Candy Shop, where he shares a bed with Ms Kime and other women in the play-boyish lifestyle.

The Candy Shop is renowned for its extravagant pool parties where bikini-clad women and like-minded men frolic in the night.

 

Krystal Kime's Instagram account is full of pics inside the Candy Shop Mansion. Hhere she shows off some Candy Shop merch in a photo captioned #lamborghini #candyshopmansion #traversbeynon
Krystal Kime's Instagram account is full of pics inside the Candy Shop Mansion. Hhere she shows off some Candy Shop merch in a photo captioned #lamborghini #candyshopmansion #traversbeynon Instagram

Mr Beynon posted a photo of three-dark haired women wearing nothing but g-strings and sporting the FreeChoice tattoo on their right buttock later that night.

He has come under intense fire for allegedly "branding" the women with his logo and his treatment towards women.

 

Ms Kime reportedly caught the eye of the 'Candyman' at one of his parties late last year and moved to the Gold Coast shortly after to live in the mansion with his wife, Taesha and other girlfriend Nisha.

The former Glenmore High School student looked delighted with her new tattoo in a video posted to Mr Beynon's social media accounts yesterday.

