Rocky woman celebrates one year in small business

AS soon as you step into Frenchville business Splendiferous Health Wellbeing and Lifestyle instant waves of calm and relaxation hit you.

Rockhampton woman Frith Petersen is celebrating one year in her own business this month.

The home-based business offers various services to "help people with health and wellness”.

Ms Petersen's mantra of her business is "it's a way of helping people help themselves naturally”.

Along with products, they also host events for making kombucha, crystal grids, and herbal blends.

"We do oil making workshops, people can come in and learn about how they can use that in everyday life for cleaning and health benefits,” Ms Petersen said.

"It's not just things we have for sale here.”

Essential oils at Splendiferous Health Well-being and Lifestyle Chris Ison ROK280618csplendifero

The mother of five-year-old daughter, Zanthia, always led a natural lifestyle but it was when she fell pregnant she got more involved.

"That was a really big boost to look at how to do things more naturally,” she said.

After working locally in an alternative shop, Ms Petersen and her partner David Spreadborough decided to take the leap and open up their own business.

"It just happened, it was the right thing, it was right time,” she said.

Now, 12 months on, the business has been a success.

"I think we have done pretty well, we were thinking of going into a shop but at the same time it is nice to stay here,” Ms Petersen said.

The Rockhampton and surrounds have embraced Ms Petersen's business and over time, people have become more receptive to the natural and alternative ways.

"I think there is more of a need than people realise,” she said.

"When people see what is available, what herbs and crystals we have, what services can help them, they are surprised but they don't know about it until they hear about it.

"People are becoming more aware.”

Ms Petersen also regularly attends markets across Central Queensland on weekends.

She finds many new clients there.

"At the markets, they aren't specifically going to see anything like this and they will wander over and find it really interesting and realise they had heard of it but didn't know the details,” she said.

Word of mouth has been the best way in gaining new clientele.

"It's difficult trying to get the word out there, social media does help but only to a certain point,” Ms Petersen said.

"A lot of people have tried something and they have found it's worked and they tell someone else and they come in for the same thing.”

Crystals and other products are available for purchase at the store. Chris Ison ROK280618csplendifero

Another key initiative of the business is supporting other local businesses.

They stock many products made by local businesses including shakra candles made by Little Boy Candles, beeswax wraps from Whitwood Permaculture Farm, stock from Gumby Gumby and Saleyards Hotel cordials.

A local lady, Amanda Lee, also does the tarot card readings.

"It's just trying to work with everyone and help each other out,” Ms Petersen said.

"It's very important, especially in Rocky, it's a small big town, you all need to work together especially in something that is a niche market.”

Ms Petersen's main competition is health shops and supermarkets that stock similar products.

But the level of customer service is incomparable.

"You can buy it but you don't have someone in there that has any knowledge to talk too to ask if it is the right product,” she said.

"People might just walk down those aisles and not know what is there to help them.”

To back up her knowledge and background, Ms Petersen is studying to be a naturopath.

And it is an industry that requires ongoing studying and learning.

"Every couple of months there is a new super food you need to look into, and what you are telling people is the right thing,” Ms Petersen said.