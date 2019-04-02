Menu
Celebration cad and cake for winning $200,000.
Rocky woman considers retirement after big lotto win

2nd Apr 2019 1:43 PM
A ROCKHAMPTON woman says she's still in shock days after discovering she won $200,000 in the lottery.

The woman wishes to remain anonymous but won the the guaranteed first prize of $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot last Wednesday after buying her winning ticket at Glenmore News.

"I went to my local newsagency and had my tickets scanned,” she said.

"One came up as a winner and when I checked the winning numbers I couldn't believe it.

"I thought they must have had the wrong person because I've never won anything like this in my life.

"It was such a shock. It really hasn't hit me yet.”

The hard-working woman revealed she'd only just started playing Lucky Lotteries and was still deciding exactly how she'd spend her welcomed windfall.

It was only a few months ago when she bought her first entry and says she will keep playing, hoping her luck will continue.

"I'm not sure exactly how I will spend it. I might put it towards a new home,” she said.

"And I'm considering retiring but I am not sure, I certainly won't be wasteful.

"I'm still processing all the excitement!”

glenmore news lucky lotteries lucky lotteries mega jackpot
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

