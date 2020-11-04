Rocky woman details ‘incarceration’ time in hotel quarantine

WHILE mourning the loss of her mother, Lisa Verney was forced into hotel quarantine as she crossed the New South Wales border to be with her dying mum before attending her funeral.

While it is the story of many, Lisa is mostly frustrated at the conflicting information provided by each authority and department she spoke to about her situation.

Lisa tried to strike a deal with officials over her quarantine requirements, asking if she could complete it in her own home as she lives 40kms out of Rockhampton on a 65 hectare property – with not a neighbour to be seen.

“I was quite happy to agree to do that,” she said.

Lisa said she was one of the lucky ones to get a nice room.

At the time, all of NSW was declared a “hotspot”, prompting her mandatory hotel quarantine.

Lisa said there had not been any COVID-19 cases since March in the area she visited.

“We didn’t even go into a zone where we could have been exposed,” she said.

Lisa said all of the “double standards” with “sports, politicians and celebrities” allowed exemptions was frustrating.

Lisa flew to NSW when she was informed her mum was nearing the end and she spent 10 days with her before she died.

She then went through the ordeal of organising a funeral and trying to wade through the wealth of coronavirus restrictions.

Flying back to Queensland, she called various departments to find out if she had to hotel quarantine once she arrived back in the state.

“You get told different things all the time - different person, different story,” she said.

“They don’t give you a definitive answer.”

Once Lisa was at the Brisbane Airport, she was put on a bus with 25 other people and sent to a hotel for two weeks.

She showed her mother’s death certificate and tried to apply for an exemption but the staff “didn’t seem to care”.

Lisa was grateful to have a balcony she could go out onto for fresh air.

At her hotel room, Lisa said she was one of the lucky ones, she had a balcony so she could get some fresh air.

“You can only walk around the motel room so many times before you get stir crazy,” she said.

“I just wanted to get home; I was away for six weeks.

“It’s not a nice thing to have to do. I felt sorry for people who have children.

“I got a nice room, many others didn’t, the fact you are locked up like you are a naughty child... it’s wrong and it’s not fair.”

Police did come and check on her and took her outside and Lisa said they did a great job, it was just how she was treated by the system that was tough.

“You are basically treated like you have done something wrong,” she said.

“It’s like you are incarnated.”

She passed the time watching a lot of television and playing cards.

Food was delivered to Lisa's door each day in a brown paper bag.

One of the biggest clinchers in the 14 day quarantine was the food provided.

The accommodation came with a $2,800 bill - $900 of that for food.

Lisa is challenging the bill as she says the food was nowhere near what they had charged.

She said breakfast was usually a small tub of Corn Flakes or Sultana Bran, long life milk, juice, yoghurt, a bottle of water and a piece of fruit while lunch was a salad and dinner varied.

A hotel quarantine lunch serving.

“You wouldn’t have died on it but when you are in a controlled environment and you are given food in a brown paper… the food was pretty ordinary,” she said.

There was also no housekeeping provided Lisa claimed.

She was delivered clean towels every third day and sheets every seven days, but no cleaning products were provided.

The day the quarantine period ended, Lisa said she had to find her own way back to the airport which resulted in a $57 taxi bill.

When asked about Lisa’s case, a Queensland Health spokesperson said they were unable to comment on individual exemption applications.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to people who have lost loved ones during this pandemic,” their response read.

“We understand our COVID-19 prevention measures can be difficult for many, but every restriction we have in place is designed to keep Queensland safe.”

It is also noted meals are provided by the hotels and not a direction of Queensland Health.