8.30am A Koongal woman phoned the police after she was unable to rouse a man sleeping in her parents’ driveway.

The man was sleeping inside a white Hyundai with the engine running but windows down, in Hinds Street.

She tried shouting and banging on the window to wake him but was reluctant to approach him more closely.

Police and ambulance attended to extricate the man who was described as “dazed” but conscious.