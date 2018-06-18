Rocky woman heads to Qld Pole Dancing Championships

Tamara in her Mart McFly Back to the Future performance at the Australian Pole Championships 2015.

Tamara in her Mart McFly Back to the Future performance at the Australian Pole Championships 2015. Chi Chu Photography

POLE DANCING: When Tamara Mackenzie first began pole dancing as a way to treat her lower back pain, little did she know she'd be turning it into her new passion.

The Rockhampton woman has graced many a stage since she first began nine years ago, and has even earned enviable awards through her years of competitive pursuits.

In 2015 and 2017, she headed down to the Queensland's Pole Dancing Championships where she won the amateur division in 2015.

"That was my first competition and straight off the bat I won. I was in absolute shock,” she said.

"I entered last year as my first year in the professional division and it was very daunting but good to get a different aspect on a different level of competition.

"I'm doing it again this year and have a lot more focused state of mind.

"Last year, I was grief-stricken as I'd just loved family members and friends around that time... but this time around, I've got a massive support group.”

In the last few weeks, Mackenzie has been preparing for what could be her first professional division win.

This time, however, she's doing it with a twist.

"I'm known for my comedy and character routines but this year I'm doing something a lot different,” she said.

"I've pushed the boundaries and done something that's not typically me in performing.

"I'm keeping tight-lipped.”

There are three divisions in the championships: amateur, group or doubles and professional.

"There's a few main areas the judges are analysing,” Mackenzie said.

"They want to make sure you're displaying strength, flexibility, not just doing splits but in your back and shoulders and all round flexibility through movement and pole tricks.

"Then they look at dynamics like flips and tumbles.

"Then there's costumes and stage presence.”

Mackenzie said the competition is very "athletic-orientated” and something that requires a lot of training.

"I've been doing the run-throughs twice, five days a week,” she said.

"I'm stretching and making sure my extensions are right and my legs are incredibly straight.

"I did a bit of personal training to build stamina at the start.

"I don't have a background in dancing or gymnastics or cheerleading like some of the other pole dancers... I think of myself as a blank canvas, molded and created and I've learned my own style which is definitely unique.

"When I'm on stage, people have no idea what to expect which is what I really like.”

Mackenzie hopes to place and make it through to the Australian Pole Dancing Championships at the end of the year.

"Pole dancing in the last 10 years or so has evolved,” she said.

"When I first started, it was very much fitness-focused. I've never had to defend it.

"I think it takes so many forms: the exotic side, the sport side, the theatrical/art side and to a certain extent, it's making appearances in circus-form.

"It's a free form of expression which is why it's so appealing.”