Rocky woman healing CQ through angel therapy

THERE was a time in Catriona Stanke's life that she describes as "very dark”.

Where most people would suggest sitting in a therapist's office to divulge their pain and problems, Mrs Stanke took another path, with a very unique kind of therapy.

She was pulled out of the darkness by a different kind of helper - the heavenly kind.

When she purchased a Doreen Virtue oracle card set as a teenager, she discovered a passion for angel healing therapy and a way to receive an abundant, unconditional form of love.

As a child, Mrs Stanke was always drawn to angels, and when she began learning through her oracle cards, it "opened the door to that realm” for her.

"I connected more and more and last year I had this epiphany moment where I wondered if there was more to what they could do and what I could bring forth to people to enrich their lives and help them too,” she said.

What began as an interest has now become a career for the Rockhampton woman.

After completing a Diploma of Angel Healing Therapy via distance education with England's Centre of Excellence, Mrs Stanke is now launching Art of Angels at Holistic Health.

"I'm delivering something new to Central Queensland,” she said.

"It's known globally but in this immediate pocket of CQ, there are no other angel therapists and I'm boldly going forward.

"It's something people don't really understand at first. I want to explain angels and how they help us in our everyday life.

"The therapy is guidance and well-being and bringing people tools and exercises they can use at home and connect to their own spirituality, emotions and wellness.

"It's all about being uplifted and nourished. I work with them and they work with me and we talk things through.”

Ms Stanke began coaching her loved ones and attended a spiritual expo at Kanangra Heights where she offered readings to clientele.

"It was a great experience,” she said.

"I also do many through Facebook messenger, as that's my domain, and I've done a lot of audio readings for friends and run competitions.

"I reached out to people in England and America but now I'm focusing on CQ.

"As well as therapy, I channel and paint guardian angels, meditations, visions and anything mystical.”

Mrs Stanke wants everyone to know that help is never far away, and that angels can help in even the most day-to-day problems.

"I once lost my car keys at Farnborough Beach and I stood there and asked the angels to help me find them. I would either hear or see the word 'yes' written in my mind,” she said.

"I started walking to the left and heard a big 'no'. Then they gave me a memory of my dog digging in one spot and they said to go there.

"I eventually found that spot and heard 'yes' as I approached it. Then I saw three of my footprints going to the water where my keys were in the sand.

"Angels also help us use our intuition and help us manifest our dreams and desires.”

Although many may associate angels with the Bible, Mrs Stanke said the concept has been found in many different cultures and faiths.

"In Norse Mythology, they are known as Valkyrie. In Ancient Egypt, they have Isis. In Ancient Greece there was Apollo,” she said.

"There are angels for every part of human life and every facet of our being, and everyone has their own guardian angel.”

When Mrs Stanke holds a reading, she likes to provide a kind ear and encourage her clients to "open up to the angels”.

"We talk about anything they need. The energy I like to bring is hanging with your best friend,” she said.

"Whether they are depressed, feel a blockage, are looking for a new job or seeking a soul mate, I will sit and listen first and then talk through and start to bring in the archangels that are patrons to the needs of each client.

"They will also connect the person to their guardian angel and help them form a relationship, then after that is a three-card reading for your mind, body and spirit.

"We see what your intuition, higher self and soul desires, what your passions are and your inner child and bring that to life so you can live a thriving life... and know you're not alone.”

She also offers glimpses into the near future, provides past life healing and sometimes receives messages from past loved ones.

"Every reading is unique to the energy of the client and hopefully by the end, they drive home with a car full of angels,” she said.

Mrs Stanke accepts that for some people, the notion can be a hard thing to believe in.

"It's natural for humans to reject something they don't understand or see as a fact,” she said.

"That's why angels send signs and epiphanies to say they are here.”

A sign to look out for are coins and feathers.

With found coins, pay attention to the year as it may have a significance. Brown feathers also symbolise change, black symbolises the beginning of being connected and being divinely guided and white feathers are a reassurance that the finder is loved and being looked after.

Mrs Stanke will also be offering $15 off Angel Healing Therapy sessions and Psychic Intuitive Angel readings in February.

Art of Angels will open at Holistic Health at 186 Denham St, on February 11. Bookings are now open.

Visit Art of Angels on Facebook for more information.

A mini Art of Angels reading for CQ

Mind - Ace of Gabriel. A gift of passion, opportunity and inspiration. The chance to do something amazing. A sense of wonder. Angels encourage you now to put the dreams of mind to fruition in life... release all worries and concerns to God, the divine and angels. You have a chance now to create the amazing in life, celebrate and connect with your intuition. It is the time to self love and self care. Body - 9 Epiphany Archangel Raziel. Joy through spiritual growth. Be a light to others. Answers that come through meditation. Rest and restore. Discover silence and stillness outdoors, with nature and creatures. Tap into your divine power of intuition by meditation. Spirit - Nine of Raphael. Make a wish. Dreams become reality. A joyful time of life. Reflect how far you have travelled and how many hurdle you have faced... it was directing you and guiding you to your dreams becoming a reality... take time to celebrate.