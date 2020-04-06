Menu
Lotto balls.
Rocky woman hits the good numbers in Saturday lotto

Jack Evans
6th Apr 2020 11:38 AM
Retirement and a new car are on the cards for one lucky Rockhampton woman who scored a division one winner in the weekend’s Saturday Gold Lotto draw.

The Central Queensland player, who wished to remain unnamed, held one of the seven division one winning entries on Saturday’s lotto.

Each division one winning entry took home $613,016.67.

Confirming her win with an official from the Lotto this morning, she said she had an unforgettable weekend.

“I got such a shock yesterday when I checked my ticket on the computer,” she explained.

“I couldn’t believe it, When I read the screen, I thought ‘that can’t be right’, I must have made a mistake.

“I had to get my son over to make sure I wasn’t seeing things on the computer.

“I’ve been playing for years and years and you always dream of winning division one but when it happens, you’re in shock.”

When asked how she planned to enjoy the fortune, the woman said it was time to put her feet up.

“The first thing I will do with my prize is get a new car - my car is about 20 years old,” she laughed.

“Then I’m going to retire,”

The winner purchased her division one winning entry at Northside Plaza News, North Rockhampton.

Northside Plaza News owner Jarrod Black said he couldn’t think of a better time to sell a division one winning entry.

“I can imagine this customer will be over the moon,” he said.

“All our customers will be so thrilled to hear the someone in the community has won this life-changing prize!

“We’ve sold plenty of division one winning entries over the years and it’s great to add another to the list.

“A massive congratulations to the winner. We’re so excited for her.”

The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4039 on Saturday 4 April 2020 were 33, 36, 11, 39, 19 and 22, while the supplementary numbers were 7 and 18.

Across Australia, there were seven division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4039 – three from Victoria and one each from New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia.

Between 1 January and 31 December 2019, there were 289 division one winning Saturday Gold Lotto entries across Australia, which collectively won more than $333.41 million.

