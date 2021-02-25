Rocky woman ‘puts vanity aside’ to help those suffering

Gabby Rothery loves her hair, but next month she will put her vanity aside and shave it all off for a special cause.

The 23 year old has decided to take the plunge and shave her head to help those suffering from blood cancer.

While she has not been directly impacted by cancer, Gabby said she had long considered shaving her head for the cause.

“I have wanted to do this for a while now but have always been discouraged by how much I love my hair,” Gabby said.

“I have decided to put my vanity aside and go for it. After all, those affected by cancer do not often have the privilege to choose if they keep their hair or not.”

With 47 Australians diagnosed with blood cancer every single day, Gabby considers herself ‘one of the lucky ones’ not to be impacted by the devastating disease and will get the chop as part of the World’s Greatest Shave at the CQUniversity Amphitheatre from 12pm – 1pm on 12 March 2021.

Gabby Rothery is set to shave her locks.

“I feel like this is the least I could do. Not many people can say they haven’t been closely affected by cancer,” she said.

“I want to express my gratitude for my good fortune and health while helping others.

“I recently had a donor reach out to me and share how a friend’s young son was recently diagnosed with Leukaemia and that encouraged her to contribute.

“It just shows when you sacrifice your hair – you send a powerful message of hope.”

Gabby will also change her fringe in the lead up to the shave in a bid to raise additional funds.

“The highest donor in February will get to choose my fringe colour. I really need the community to get behind me to help reach my goal of $3,000,” she said.

“Thus far I have received great support from my colleagues at CQUniversity with everyone helping to run a BBQ, a bake sale and the CQUni Birdcage donating drinks for the event.

“No donation is too small – every dollar counts!”

To donate visit: http://my.leukaemiafoundation.org.au/gabbyrothery