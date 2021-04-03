Menu
RockyNATS 2021 Sunday in the CBD: Mercury from Rockhampton
Motoring

Rocky woman qualifies in Rockynats street drags

Vanessa Jarrett
6th Apr 2021 1:00 PM
Rockhampton’s Mercury Lien is proof the motoring industry is not just for males.

Mercury qualified in the finals for the Garrett Advancing Motion Street Drags at the Rare Spares Rockynats 2021.

The 1/8th mile street racing was held on Quay Street, with the start line out the front of the Heritage Hotel.

Mercury had a few solids runs with good times on Saturday in her Nissan 370Z, named Waifu, which qualified her for the finals on Sunday.

Unfortunately the finals had to be cancelled due to the wet weather.

Mercury is no stranger to motorsport events, Mercury was a Miss Supercars Ambassador from 2017 to 2019.

Waifu was among the 856 cars and 189 bikes in the street parade on Saturday, which broke the record as Australia’s biggest street parade.

Mercury Lien's Nissan turns heads wherever it goes.

Mercury said it was heartwarming to see the crowds of people lined up on the street to cheer them on.

“It’s beautiful to see the support from the region, the local people and the council for making this event happen,” she said.

“I have made lots of friends.

“It has been a blessing driving around, waving to everyone, meeting people and even dealing with all of the officials.

“Everyone has been amazing.”

