Rocky woman raises eyebrows with new business choice

A NEW business in Rockhampton is certainly raising eyebrows.

From micro blading, cosmetic tattooing, feathering, shaping, waxing, tinting and sculpting - there is a lot to eyebrows nowadays.

And it's not just a trend - it's an entire beauty field and Rockhampton woman Kiera Seabrook, 33, is cashing in.

Kiera just opened her own business in North Rockhampton called Foxx Beauty, specialising in eyebrow sculpting and tinting.

"This is something I do back to back, day in day out, five days a week,” she said.

Kiera is also trained in cosmetic brows but she is still growing that aspect of the business.

It's a new trend that has taken the world by storm.

"I think people are just taking on board how much your eyebrows can change your face,” she said.

"If you have brows that are either too thick or too thin, it can really unbalance your face and it's not giving you the best structure.

"Our face is our walking product right here, when we meet people it is the first thing that they see.”

Kiera doesn't see brows coming out of fashion any time soon.

"I think they will grow through the times,” she said.

The brow expert first became involved with eyebrows when she did a beauty therapy course at CQ Tafe.

"My teacher was Emma Kirkland and she was amazing,” she said.

Starting out in 2012, Kiera worked full-time in retail and did beauty work on the weekends and after hours.

Dwindling down her hours and her role as an assistant manager over the last year or so, in October she took the plunge and quit her day job to go full-time into brow beauty.

"Once it became my focus it really took off,” she said.

"Not only did it have my focus it was my only income.

"I pushed it and did additional training.”

More than six months later, Foxx Beauty has expanded at rapid speed.

"It has grown to the point where I had a regular enough basis and I had the consistency, it was time to get a space of my own,” Kiera said.

"I had people sitting in my lounge room waiting for appointments.

"I thought I needed to step it up a level and have that professionalism.”

It's been the best move Kiera has ever made.

"I'm not going to lie, it's a lot of sleepless nights thinking is this going to work,” Kiera said.

"Once I got into the studio and set up all my products and my furniture, it did come up together really well.

"I am really happy because it's a vision I have had for a long time.”