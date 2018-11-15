Menu
Tamika Upton returned from the touch State of Origin series victorious.
Rocky woman returns from touch Origin victorious

Steph Allen
by
15th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
TOUCH FOOTBALL: Rockhampton's Tamika Upton has returned from this year's State of Origin touch series victorious.

The Queensland women's open side took out two of their three games against the New South Wales team in Brisbane on November 9-10.

After they were beaten in the second game, both teams went into a decider, with the Queensland squad taking out a 8-2 win.

"We ended up winning and it was a good feeling to put it all out there for the last game,” Upton, 21, said.

All three open divisions - men's, women's and opens - went into decider games over the weekend.

"It's always pretty close in Origin and we were lucky enough to execute all our players and pull it off,” Upton said.

"We have such a good team with heaps of variety, so anyone can do anything and we're able to adapt.”

For the third game, the team shook up their game plan, with the attacking links (including Upton) taking on more of a defending role.

"We knew if we played to the best of our ability we could win,” she said.

This is the second series Upton has competed in last year.

"Origin is easily the best women's game in the world,” she said.

Upton hopes to try out for the Cowboys team in next year's NRL premiership.

state of origin touch football
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

