Rocky woman reveals how to keep your New Year's resolution

NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTIONS: Chenai Boucher shows you how to keep motivated in 2018.

GRACEMERE personal trainer, Chenai Boucher has given her top three tips to stick to your new year's resolutions for 2018.

1. Having a supportive system of people

Chenai said it helps to have a strong support system to keep motivated to stay fit and healthy.

She said her biggest tip to stay motivated throughout your journey is to find either a personal trainer or coach, a gym buddy or your partner to join in the experience with you.

This will help you on the days you don't quite feel like working out or staying with your regime, someone to keep you accountable when you haven't been in a few days.

"Your perception on training will go from 'oh I'm just going for me' to 'I go for us', if we all step in the right direction as an individual, we can make positive actions,” Chenai said.

"If we all step together, we can make a massive change.”

2. Always try new things

Another tip is to try new and exciting styles of training and foods.

Chenai said this will keep you from becoming bored and out of a boring routine.

"I've tried a lot of different sports and training styles throughout my journey, with a range of different coaches,” she said.

Chenai has trained through power lifting, swimming, cross county running, agility and cross fit.

"From there, I figured out what I loved and what I loath from each style and just continued to train from what I got the most enjoyment out of,” Chenai said.

"Exercise is not a punishment of what you ate, it's a celebration for what the body can achieve.”

3. Having clear and strong goals

Chenai said if you know where you want to be in six weeks or three months will bring you more dedication.

"It will bring you drive to know where it is you are going, writing down theses goals will give you strong steps on how you attempt to reach those milestones,” Chenai said.

"When setting goals, start with small realist and achieve steps, like committing to train 3 times a week and only have 2 cheat days to begin with.”

Chenai said if you do not set yourself high standards, it will result in you missing your goals one day to the next.

"That will eventually cause you to be unmotivated and perhaps stop you from continuing in positive actions towards your weight loss or muscle gain,” she said.