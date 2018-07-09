Rocky woman scores another fashion win at cup day

THE ladies were dressed to the nines in their race day outfits and the men were dapper in suits at Callaghan Park yesterday for Rockhampton Jockey Club's biggest race day on the calender.

Shannyn Hopkins, 20, took home the prize of women's under 35 winner wearing an patterned extravagant skirt and blue top with matching a belt, accessories and millinery.

The Agricultural student has been doing the rounds of the fashion stages across Queensland and going as far as Goondiwindi and close to home across Central Queensland in Emerald, Alpha, Twin Hills and Dingo. Earlier this year, in May, she took out the prestigious title of winner at Brisbane Ladies Oak Day.

She started out when she was 18 - entering her first Fashions of the Field at Roma where she had her first win. From there she was hooked.

"I love dressing up, meeting people, it is a lot of fun,” she said.

It is a family affair for the Hopkins family as Shannyn's brother, John, enters as well.

Mum is "the brains behind it all”, she spends hours trawling the internet searching for the perfect look.

"She comes up with all the latest trends,” Shannyn said.

With a few wins under her belt now, Shannyn has taken note of what is needed to win. Having your own style is key.

"You have to have an original outfit that no one else has,” she said.

Shannyn was a bit hesitant to share how much she spends in case her Dad read the paper but she does try to shop on a budget she said.

"I try to keep it on the cheap, i don't go for expensive,” she said.

"You look on ASOS, you pick up a skirt but it make it your own but adding accessors to make it look like an expensive piece.”

Shannyn gets all of her millinery made by Rockhampton woman Tara Duggan (Myliss Designs).

"I try to get pieces I can tie in with others as well.”

Shannyn didn't think she had a hope of winning Rocky Cup on Saturday, saying it was a tough competition as a lot of ladies put in a lot of effort.

"I would hate to be a judge,” she said.

Next on the races round for Shannyn will be Clermont races at the end of July and she also plans to enter EKKA Fashions of the Field in August. One day she hopes to enter in Melbourne Cup day fashions.