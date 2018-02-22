Rocky woman spreads message of peace in UN speech

WORLD STAGE: Former Rockhampton woman and Bond University student Shinae Haidley gave a speech to 1000 students at the model UN conference in New York.

STANDING at the podium of the United Nations General Assembly Hall, Shinae Haidley felt the weight of history on her shoulders.

She was in the same position as activists like Malala Yousafza and reknowned world leaders like Ronald Regan, Bill Clinton, Yasser Arafat, Donald Trump, Margaret Thatcher and Fidel Castro.

The former Rockhampton woman said the chance to speak at a model UN conference was an unforgettable experience.

Shinae said the three-day conference saw 1000 high school and university students from across the globe negotiating a range of different topics.

During the opening ceremony, Shinae applied to give a speech and was chosen as one of the few attendees who could address the crowd.

Her 300-word speech focused on non-proliferation and sustainable peace in a militarised, hostile world.

Shinae said she had no idea what she wanted to do after graduating from Rockhampton Girls Grammar School until about halfway through Year 12 when she learnt about international relations.

She was accepted to Bond University on the Gold Coast, where she started dual Bachelors of Law and International Relations.

Since then, Shinae said she has been offered opportunities she never imagined would be possible and have only fuelled her passion for international diplomacy.

"Once I started it, I realised I loved (international relations) and it's what I want to do for the rest of my life,” she said.

"It's amazing because not a lot of people find their passion so quickly.

"It's challenging and it's constantly evolving.

"Every day when news breaks about some sort of issue or new discussion ... or a policy that someone's made, it can change everything. It's so dynamic.

"No two days are the same. But in the same ways foreign policy goals don't seem to shift too frequently so you have a balance of keeping things exciting and stability.”

Last year, Shinae was selected for a model UN tour to Japan and also secured an internship with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade at the Australian High Commission in Malaysia.

Focused on public diplomacy, domestic policy and Islamic affairs, Shinae said this eight-week internship was invaluable experience.

Her latest experience with the model UN, sponsored by Bond University, was equally eye-opening.

In the future, Shinae said she hoped to work towards implementing peaceful diplomatic solutions, saying there needed to be an end to the race to stockpile nuclear weapons.