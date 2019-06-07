Rocky woman trespasses and screams obscenities at witnesses

KAREN Louise Gray faced court on Wednesday after abusing witnesses and trespassing onto her neighbours' front lawn.

Gray, 47, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of public nuisance and one count of remain in yard or dwelling.

At 9am on May 21, Gray entered her neighbours' front yard on Farm St where two elderly men and an elderly woman were talking.

Gray started to yell and scream obscenities at them.

They felt uncomfortable and attempted to walk away. Gray was asked to leave multiple times. She ignored the requests and stayed for about five minutes before returning home.

Gray told police she was yelling because she had snapped and was struggling with personal things and knew her behaviour was not acceptable.

Gray was ordered to nine months probation.