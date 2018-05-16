Rocky woman's debut novel to be published in Germany

Rocky woman Anna Daniels at Beef Australia promoting her debut novel.

Vanessa Jarrett

A YEAR on from the release of her debut novel, Rockhampton born and bred Anna Daniels is still riding the success.

"It's been fantastic,” she said.

In more exciting news for Girl In Between, it is getting published in Germany in August.

The Morning Bulletin ran into Anna at Beef Australia 2018 where she had a pop-up stall selling her book.

"I adore Rocky, any chance I can get to Rocky I will try to get there,” she said.

"I was in the Great Debate on Wednesday night at Beef, it was really great fun.

Anna recalled a few years ago when she did a cross for Channel 10's The Project and her time growing up attending the expo.

"Every time I come out it seems to just be getting bigger and better,” Anna said.

"It's just great to be out here when there is such a positive vibe.

"Everyone has a spring in their step, it's excellent for the region.”

Talking to a few of her readers, Anna has gotten some really good feedback.

"There are people coming up and saying they are halfway through it and they are really enjoying it,” Anna said.

"Other people are loving how Rocky it is.”

The book is heavily based on Rockhampton.

"Ah, Rocky. Our claims to fame are our wide streets, the fact that trains run down the centre of these wide streets, and that the roundabouts within these wide streets are dotted with statues of fibreglass bulls, as befits the Beef Capital of Australia,” is one example from the novel.

"It's brilliant because a lot of people who know Rocky can relate to it but I have also been contacted by people all over Australia how they have loved it,” Anna said.

"It is actually making them want to come up to this region and spend some time here.”

Indirectly, Anna's book is bringing tourism to the area.

"I think it's a really great way to promote Rocky in a positive upbeat way,” she said.

The biggest question Anna was asked this week was if there would be a sequel.

"The answer is 'watch this space',” she said.