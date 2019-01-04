Rocky woman's house resembles which iconic landmark?

OVERWHELMED: Rockhampton woman, Carol Walker, who is being treated with an eye condition, was surprised when her son gave her a very sentimental present for Christmas last year.

DIE-HARD Elvis Presley fan, Carol Walker might never see Graceland, but her son made sure it came to her last Christmas.

When the Berserker woman woke on December 25, she was overwhelmed to discover the front entrance to her house had been recreated to a photo of the interior of Graceland in the United States.

And she cried tears of joy.

Mrs Walker's son, Ernest had travelled home for the holidays after his last term of schooling for the year at the Ipswich Grammar School.

After the pair were having a conversation about the King of Rock 'n' Roll, an idea was sparked in 13 year-old Ernest's mind.

And on his holidays, he painted the front steps of their house white and replicated Christmas decorations along the railings.

This made a memorable Christmas for Mrs Walker, who suffers from a serious eye condition.

"I am being treated with a eye condition, but I now feel I have had Christmas walking up Elvis Presley stairs, so emotional and such a sentimental present,” Mrs Walker said.

She has been travelling to the Wesley Hospital in Brisbane on a monthly basis for check-ups.

But it is the legend that is Elvis Presley which brightens her days - but most importantly, the fact her son went to so much trouble to give his mum a magical Christmas.

Mrs Walker's admiration for the music icon dates back to her early days.

"Mum introduced me to Elvis Presley, we felt like he was a part of the family as there were photos of him on the wall,” Mrs Walker said.

And it appears a new generation has carried on the tradition of keeping Elvis Presley "in the building”.

Mrs Walker shared the pride she felt in her son.

"I thought he was just bored over school holidays and wanted to paint the stairs,” Mrs Walker said.

"Little did I know all the other surprises came after.”