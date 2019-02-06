Rocky woman's loses 45kg and achieves goals at Crossfit comp

CROSSFIT: When Erin Scofield first stepped foot in XO Ladies Fitness Centre in July 2017, she was nervous.

After trying so many other gyms, she had been left disheartened, confused by the maze of complicated machines and felt "judged”.

However, when she signed up to the Kent St women's only gym, she not only found a healthier lifestyle, but a family community.

She's now lost 45kg and competed in her first local Masters League competition on the weekend, taking out fifth place in the scaled division.

"I was pretty excited,” Scofield said.

"I also came second in the Afterburn event (which is a circuit workout called a "chipper” at the gym) and the Hercules (weight lifting), and third in the Row Your Boat rowing machine competition.

"I did the online Masters League last year but unfortunately missed the cut off for the local event.

"I made the promise to myself that I would do it this year.”

Erin Scofield before and after her transformation from Crossfit Contributed

Losing 45kg through training and cutting out processed foods made all the difference this year.

"I had painful tendinitis in my shoulder last year which delayed some of my training and only got back into training in December,” she said.

"We weren't sure if I would be reading for the Masters but I'd made that promise and jumped in and had a go.

"The fun thing with Crossfit is you're only competing with yourself and it doesn't matter if you're coming last because the crowd tends to cheer more for you.

"There's great support and sense of community in Crossfit. Even when I started and I was bigger. There was no judgment because they don't care what you look like, it's more about what you can do and how you progress.

"There's always something you're striving for.”

XO Ladies Fitness Centre coach and owner Cindy Tavinor said Scofield, who was the only member from the gym to compete, "definitely impressed” her Crossfit family with her efforts.

"It gives a lot of our other members inspiration to see how far she's come,” Tavinor said.

"It's been a long road and a huge mental battle for her, and she's come a long way.

"She's awesome. For her to have the courage to enter it and push through it was really cool to see.”

Erin Scofield competing in last November's Masters League competition. Contributed

On Friday night, XO Ladies Fitness Centre will holda WOD and Wine event to raise funds for multiple sclerosis.

There will be a small entry fee to the event, with all proceeds donated to MS research.

"My fellow coach, Rebecca Patterson's mum has MS... and we thought we could do something like this for it,” Tavinor said.

"Everyone is welcome. We'll do a suitcase rummage on the night as well.

"We have a few other things coming up too. The Masters League online competition will be running over a few weeks and around 10 girls from the gym have entered.

"That will be done at the gym and they will see from those results where they go from there.”

WOD & Wine event

When: Friday, February 8.

Where: Xo Fitness Centre. 121 Kent Street, Rockhampton.