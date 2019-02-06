Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MASTER STROKE: Erin Scofield competing in last weekend's Masters League competition at VidaFit.
MASTER STROKE: Erin Scofield competing in last weekend's Masters League competition at VidaFit. Contributed
Sport

Rocky woman's loses 45kg and achieves goals at Crossfit comp

Steph Allen
by
6th Feb 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CROSSFIT: When Erin Scofield first stepped foot in XO Ladies Fitness Centre in July 2017, she was nervous.

After trying so many other gyms, she had been left disheartened, confused by the maze of complicated machines and felt "judged”.

However, when she signed up to the Kent St women's only gym, she not only found a healthier lifestyle, but a family community.

She's now lost 45kg and competed in her first local Masters League competition on the weekend, taking out fifth place in the scaled division.

"I was pretty excited,” Scofield said.

"I also came second in the Afterburn event (which is a circuit workout called a "chipper” at the gym) and the Hercules (weight lifting), and third in the Row Your Boat rowing machine competition.

"I did the online Masters League last year but unfortunately missed the cut off for the local event.

"I made the promise to myself that I would do it this year.”

Erin Scofield before and after her transformation from Crossfit
Erin Scofield before and after her transformation from Crossfit Contributed

Losing 45kg through training and cutting out processed foods made all the difference this year.

"I had painful tendinitis in my shoulder last year which delayed some of my training and only got back into training in December,” she said.

"We weren't sure if I would be reading for the Masters but I'd made that promise and jumped in and had a go.

"The fun thing with Crossfit is you're only competing with yourself and it doesn't matter if you're coming last because the crowd tends to cheer more for you.

"There's great support and sense of community in Crossfit. Even when I started and I was bigger. There was no judgment because they don't care what you look like, it's more about what you can do and how you progress.

"There's always something you're striving for.”

XO Ladies Fitness Centre coach and owner Cindy Tavinor said Scofield, who was the only member from the gym to compete, "definitely impressed” her Crossfit family with her efforts.

"It gives a lot of our other members inspiration to see how far she's come,” Tavinor said.

"It's been a long road and a huge mental battle for her, and she's come a long way.

"She's awesome. For her to have the courage to enter it and push through it was really cool to see.”

Erin Scofield competing in last November's Masters League competition.
Erin Scofield competing in last November's Masters League competition. Contributed

On Friday night, XO Ladies Fitness Centre will holda WOD and Wine event to raise funds for multiple sclerosis.

There will be a small entry fee to the event, with all proceeds donated to MS research.

"My fellow coach, Rebecca Patterson's mum has MS... and we thought we could do something like this for it,” Tavinor said.

"Everyone is welcome. We'll do a suitcase rummage on the night as well.

"We have a few other things coming up too. The Masters League online competition will be running over a few weeks and around 10 girls from the gym have entered.

"That will be done at the gym and they will see from those results where they go from there.”

WOD & Wine event

When: Friday, February 8.

Where: Xo Fitness Centre. 121 Kent Street, Rockhampton.

crossfit fitness masters league weight loss xo ladies fitness centre
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Man rushed to hospital after snake bite on the Cap Coast

    premium_icon Man rushed to hospital after snake bite on the Cap Coast

    Breaking He presented himself at the local medical centre for assistance.

    Councillors move to lessen application fee for new quarry

    premium_icon Councillors move to lessen application fee for new quarry

    Council News The development will be on 19.07ha, with an extraction, buffer areas

    Man in court after fleeing supermarket with meat trays

    premium_icon Man in court after fleeing supermarket with meat trays

    Crime The was tackled by a member of the public

    WHEN AND WHERE: New boat ramps on the way

    premium_icon WHEN AND WHERE: New boat ramps on the way

    Politics The member for Keppel assures boat ramp upgrades are on the way