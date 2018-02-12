Rocky woman's luck turns around after car keys goes missing

WE'VE all experienced sinking feeling when you lose your car keys.

Usually it passes quickly when they're found again.

But for Rockhampton woman Courtney Creighton those keys never reappeared.

The 19-year-old was at Stockland Rockhampton on Thursday afternoon when she was eating lunch on a bench outside the ANZ bank entrance on Musgrave St.

Walking back to her car over near the cinemas, she realised she didn't have her keys on her and she had left them on the bench.

"I looked everywhere, went back to the bench, went to information and asked if anyone had handed in my car keys,” she said.

Courtney Creighton. Courtney Creighton

With no luck of the keys turning up, Courtney had faith the keys would still turn up until the worst happened on Friday morning.

"I went there to get the car towed and it was gone,” she said.

"It was terrible, I was crying, not knowing where it was is so upsetting.”

Speaking to Stockland Rockhampton security, CCTV footage showed thieves taking the keys and coming back at 4am in the morning when the lights were turned off to take the car.

LUCKY BREAK: Courtney's car was found abandoned, but not damaged, on Old Port Curtis Rd. Courtney Creighton

After making an official police report, Courtney has been slowly losing hope it wouldn't turn up.

"I have only had it just over a year, it is the first car I have bought on my own and anyone that knows me knows how much I love my car,” she said.

Days later, a post about the stolen car has been making the rounds on Facebook.

"I've had a few different people contact me and say their cars have been stolen and been found burnt out,” she said.

"I hope it turns up because I am still paying it off and I don't have insurance

"It does give me a little bit of hope that is being shared around Facebook, a lot of people are keeping their eye out for it.”

And that bit of hope lead to some good news.

After The Morning Bulletin spoke with Courtney yesterday morning, she got back in touch to say the car had been found.

"Some guys called my number from my post on Facebook after they spotted it on Old Port Curtis Rd,” she said.

The car was not damaged.