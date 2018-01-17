Menu
Rocky woman's random act of kindness helping sick boy

SUPERMAN: Elliot Silveri was diagnosed with NKH when he was born but has beat the odds.
Shayla Bulloch
by

THE BOND of motherhood has brought two Rockhampton women together on their fight to raise awareness for the region's little superman.

Before last week, Tomasina Bickey didn't know the story of survival that surrounded two-year-old Elliot Silveri, but the Rocky woman did not hesitate to help the little boy's fight.

Elliot, who was born in 2016 to mum Kristy Isles, has a genetic disorder thought to affect one in every 60,000 births.

The miracle baby suffers from a disease called nonketotic hyperglycinemia (NKH), which means his body has problems breaking down amino acid glycine which can disrupt the function of his brain.

Most babies diagnoses with NKH lose their battle in the first few weeks, but Elliot was beating the odds and Tomasina knew she had to help.

Mother to a four-year-old girl, Tomasina empathised with Kristy's story and decided to donate all the proceeds over the next month from her skincare business to the family.

Tomasina Bickey is donating all her business profits to Elliot's family for a whole month.
WHAT IS NKH?

  • Children with NKH usually present as newborns, but one ion five present in infancy
  • Symptoms include seizures, low tone and severe learning problems
  • This can effect the child's ability to learn, eat, sit and walk
  • Seizures can be so sever they are hardly controlled despite the use of medication

"I read her story and it touched me as a mum,” she said.

"One of the things about my business is encouraging the empowerment of women, especially mums.”

In September, Tomasina quit her full-time job to spend more time with her daughter and started up her online business, Pure Speckle.

Her business specialises in skin care, hair products, beauty products and other speciality products for women.

"I know how hard it is to juggle kids and work so I just thought this would be something small to help the family,” she said.

Tomasina is donating 100 per cent of her profits made between January 12 and February 12 straight to Kristy to assist the family in caring for Elliot.

"His story opened my eyes up to this diseases and I wanted others to understand it too,” she said.

"To me it's just a mum helping another mum and easing her stress as much as possible.

"If I could do my bit using my business maybe then are other people will be willing to help in the future.”

If you would like to buy a product from Tomasina's business, visit Pure Speckle on Facebook and mention this story.

Local Partners