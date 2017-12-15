Menu
Rocky woman's relief as NDIS rolls out

Sarah Schuemaker.
Sarah Schuemaker. Allan Reinikka rok141217andis1
Sean Fox
by

SARAH Schuemaker says the National Disability Insurance Scheme has removed "a massive burden” for her family.

The Rockhampton woman is a mother of three children; Satchen, 11; Nathaniel, 8; and Helena, 4.

Her eldest sons have both been diagnosed with disabilities and she has been struggling with the financial pressure of funding their treatment..

Satchen has a multi-diagnosis; he has Autism, ADHD and Oppositional Defiance Disorder.

"He is probably in the old terms, high-functioning so he does quite well with everyday life,” Sarah said.

"Satchen is quite good with speech, can dress himself but socially, he is very unaware.”

Sarah said the school environment was the most challenging aspect of life for Satchen.

Her family had struggled to cover costs including the $3500 it took to diagnose Satchen.

Their NDIS plan rolled out at the end of November.

"It covers three of their therapies so we'll be out of pocket for half of their last therapy,” Sarah said.

"It is a massive burden that's removed.”

Sarah said there wasn't enough services for her kids until the NDIS rollout in Rockhampton.

"The only funding really that was available to us prior to NDIS was the Early Intervention,” she said.

This was only accessible to children who were diagnosed before they were six years old.

The funds could only be used until they were seven years old.

Sarah said Satchen had not received funding for four years but now has 12 months worth with NDIS before they have to re-apply.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
