Rocky women raise thousands for cancer

INSET: Zoe Williams (10) is stunned to find her braided pony tail cut off. Sean Fox

TEN years ago, Rebecca Ballinger lost her mother to cancer.

After the void developed, more loss followed when her mother-in-law passed away from Leukaemia three years ago.

This huge blow to their family served as inspiration for Rebecca to help co-create Team Phoenix for this year's World's Greatest Shave.

Along with Vicki and Ella Ceola and Suzy Nehring, Rebecca believes they have raised about $7,500 at their event at Toyworld, Red Hill on Sunday, though the final count is still to come.

"We set up an event with a barbecue, raffles, face painting, shave and hair colour tent, sideshow games, a jumping castle and a colouring competition,” she said.

"Everyone who was involved had been personally touched by cancer or a family member. We heard lots of stories from people as we were raising the money, selling raffle tickets.

"It's very close to my heart and if I can just do something to give back to the families that are undergoing treatment by shaving my head and raising money, then I'm happy to do that.”

While Rebecca hadn't researched the steps to find a cure for Leukaemia, she knew the treatments had changed and improved.

"Research costs money, and treatment costs money especially for families who don't live in metropolitan areas,” she said.

"If they have to come to a major hospital for treatment, they need to stay somewhere.”

A lot of effort had gone into Team Phoenix's World's Greatest Shave event which was held at Toyworld Rockhampton on Sunday.

"We've been assisted by friends and family, and the local ambulance committee...a huge amount of preparation,” she said.

For more information on Leukaemia, visit www.leukaemia.org.au/.