Rocky women seek key to wellness at expo

IT'S a week dedicated to celebrating Queensland's women and Belinda Lindel and Alicia Harris say it's well worth the party.

The pair, who work at the Women's Health Centre in Rockhampton, organised the Wellness Expo at the Rockhampton Leagues Club today.

Over 200 people flocked through the doors in the first two hours, which Belinda said already made the event "more successful” than last years.

With the event in it's second year, the expo feautured over 60 stalls and services on how to improve wellness and get the most out of life for women of all ages.

Women's Wellness Expo : The Women's Health Centre today held their second wellness expo which saw over 200 people through the doors within the first couple of hours.

Communications officer Alicia said the expo was all about celebrating the wonderful work of women in the community.

"Today is a celebration of women in the community and the great things they do, and as well as the men and the families that support the women in our communities,” she said.

"Last year was just amazing and this year already looks like it's going to be bigger and better. Women are accessing support services and information they may otherwise not have access to.

"There's all the knowledge and people in one place for them to come along and gather,” Belinda added.

"It's just a great forum for them to share information about what's avaliable in our community and for women to meet each other and it's just a great day to get out,” Alicia said.