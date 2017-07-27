Rocky Woolies tantrum: 'You call yourselves fresh food people'

FOOTY fans are generally a rowdy bunch, they're passionate and ride every try, tackle or goal.

But when alcohol is added to the passion-fuelled fire, for some it is a recipe for disaster.

After watching State of Origin Game 3 he was angry following the match, Rockhampton man Bradley Michael John Smith took his frustration out on the wrong people.

On July 13 just after 6am, innocent Woolworths employees copped the brunt of his alcohol-fuelled tirade, complete with foul language and verbal threats.

Smith, who represented himself in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning, pleaded guilty to one count of public nuisance.

Police prosecutor sergeant Kathy Stafford told the court of Smith's abusive language to Woolworths staff that morning.

"The defendant attended the loading dock and was standing there abusing staff while they unloaded their stock," Sgt Stafford told the court.

"He called them 'fat c****' and said 'you call yourselves the fresh food people, but these are snap frozen prawns'.

"He was slurring his words and affected by alcohol. He admitted to doing it to police."

Magistrate Cameron Press was particularly unimpressed to hear it was Smith's second time before the courts for a like matter.

Magistrate Press asked Smith whether alcohol was involved in the first incident, to which Smith said it was.

Smith told the court "he was walking home in anger and took it out on the workers".

"You need further alcohol counselling to learn more about it," Magistrate Press told the court.

"It is fortunate you didn't land yourself before the courts for something more serious or injured yourself."

Smith was placed on six months probation and ordered to attend alcohol counselling.