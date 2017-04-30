Rocky workers fight for 'fair go'

Craig Allen says getting a fair go for weekend workers will be a key focus of this year's Labour Day march.

A "FAIR go” for weekend workers will be one of the key focuses of tomorrow's Labour Day activities in Rockhampton.

Queensland Council of Unions Rockhampton Secretary Craig Allen said hundreds were expected to attend Monday's Labour Day activities.

Hundreds of people marched in the Rockhampton May Day march. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK020516cmay3

"Workers, families and political leaders, including aspiring political candidates, across Rockhampton are invited to join the community event to voice their support for workers who deserve to be paid full and proper penalty rates,” Mr Allen said.

CFMEU members at the Rockhampton May Day march. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK020516cmay1

"Rockhampton's Unions will be joined by hundreds of workers from across our region to kick off the local campaign in support of penalty rates.

"Our region has always fought for the workers, and it is time we all lent our voice to those retail, hospitality and pharmacy workers who are facing massive pay cuts.

"Whether it is the local shop or cafe, or the major grocery chains, everybody will lose out if these workers have less income to spend in our town.

The 2016 Rockhampton May Day parade. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK020516cmay18

"We are not going to stand by and witness workers money being stripped from them by ideological views of those in Fair Work Commission and in Conservative Parties.”

Assembly time for tomorrow's march is 8.30am at the Riverside Car park on Archer St.

The march will make its way along Victoria Parade to the children's playground at Huish Drive where a family fun day is planned.

Gareth Langford in the Rockhampton May Day march. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK020516cmay16

The issue of weekend penalty rates was one that workers marched for last year as well.