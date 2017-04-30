28°
News

Rocky workers fight for 'fair go'

30th Apr 2017 10:14 AM
Craig Allen says getting a fair go for weekend workers will be a key focus of this year's Labour Day march.
Craig Allen says getting a fair go for weekend workers will be a key focus of this year's Labour Day march. Chris Ison ROK020516cmay17

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A "FAIR go” for weekend workers will be one of the key focuses of tomorrow's Labour Day activities in Rockhampton.

Queensland Council of Unions Rockhampton Secretary Craig Allen said hundreds were expected to attend Monday's Labour Day activities.

Hundreds of people marched in the Rockhampton May Day march. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Hundreds of people marched in the Rockhampton May Day march. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK020516cmay3

"Workers, families and political leaders, including aspiring political candidates, across Rockhampton are invited to join the community event to voice their support for workers who deserve to be paid full and proper penalty rates,” Mr Allen said.

CFMEU members at the Rockhampton May Day march. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
CFMEU members at the Rockhampton May Day march. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK020516cmay1

"Rockhampton's Unions will be joined by hundreds of workers from across our region to kick off the local campaign in support of penalty rates.

"Our region has always fought for the workers, and it is time we all lent our voice to those retail, hospitality and pharmacy workers who are facing massive pay cuts.

"Whether it is the local shop or cafe, or the major grocery chains, everybody will lose out if these workers have less income to spend in our town.

The 2016 Rockhampton May Day parade. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
The 2016 Rockhampton May Day parade. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK020516cmay18

"We are not going to stand by and witness workers money being stripped from them by ideological views of those in Fair Work Commission and in Conservative Parties.”

Assembly time for tomorrow's march is 8.30am at the Riverside Car park on Archer St.

The march will make its way along Victoria Parade to the children's playground at Huish Drive where a family fun day is planned.

Gareth Langford in the Rockhampton May Day march. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Gareth Langford in the Rockhampton May Day march. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK020516cmay16

The issue of weekend penalty rates was one that workers marched for last year as well.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  craig allen labour day 2017 rockhampton labour day rockhampton unions

Man charged after high-speed Rocky crash

Man charged after high-speed Rocky crash

67-year-old woman left suffering facial injuries

Rustlers to face Gladstone in local blockbuster

Nines: Yeppoon's Dylan Webber.

Big 47th Battalion injuries that will impact RRL clubs

Shark spotter Adrien Dubosc killed by shark

A trained shark spotter has been mauled to death by one

Rocky workers fight for 'fair go'

Craig Allen says getting a fair go for weekend workers will be a key focus of this year's Labour Day march.

Hundreds to march against weekend penalty rates

Local Partners

Man charged after high-speed Rocky crash

67-year-old woman left suffering facial injuries

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Supporters of convicted murderer to rally for his release

Kevin Henry being led away by guards during his 1992 murder trial.

After serving a life-sentence, he's still behind bars

GIG GUIDE: There's plenty to do in Rocky this weekend

ROCKING OUT: Kelvin Sweeney will be playing Queens Hotel Gladstone on Friday night.

Get out of the house and support our local talent

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

Sam Thaiday stars in Broncos’ carpool karaoke

SAM Thaiday has stunned with his karaoke rendition of Celine Dion.

What's on the small screen this week

My Kitchen Rule's mother and daughter contestants Valerie and Courtney.

MY KITCHEN Rules grand finalists face off and Love Child returns.

Dirt bike daredevils to fly high and thrill crowds in Rocky today

NEW HEIGHTS: A Nitro Circus star entertains young fans at PCYC Skate Park yesterday.

Daredevils set to fly high and thrill crowds in Rocky today

Anthony LaPaglia steps out with new fiancee

Anthony LaPaglia.

Actor Anthony LaPaglia engaged to much younger girlfiend

Ronan Keating a dad for fourth time

Ronan Keating and Storm Keating.

Bouncing baby boy for Boyzone star

The Rock opens up about tough childhood

Dwayne Johnson.

The Rock in a hard place

Lion King remake well under way

Seth Rogen.

More Lion King remake cast members revealed

Massive Family Home Looking to Expand?

14 Felhaber Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 3 2 $479,000

This impressive home will accommodate your growing family complete with extra living areas and an inground pool. A must to inspect the features are too many to...

Endless Opportunities in Frenchville!

162 Stewart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 1 $229,000

Situated on a 622 m fenced allotment off of Dean Street Frenchville is where you'll find this spacious and character filled family home. If you are after location...

DELIGHTFUL GABLE, ELEVATED POSITION

302 Upper Dawson Road, The Range 4700

House 3 2 1 $345,000

Recently renovated this classic gable has been tastefully decorated to create a light, fresh and open feel. Elevated to capture natural breezes and views this...

Beautiful Home on Acreage, pool and 2 sheds

6 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $589,000

Be prepared to fall in love with the grand entrance of this amazing home, giving you a warm welcoming. This unique property offers massive space under roof...

Immaculate Home in Convenient Location

18 Govind Court, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $295,000

Positioned in a quiet, convenient location is where you will find this immaculately presented family home. Step inside and be greeted by a nice sized media room...

Owner Wants This SOLD!!!!

19A Main Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 5 2 1 $239,000

Looking for that original highset weatherboard home with extra space?? This home has a separate Granny Flat at the rear of the property offering you just that for...

Frenchville Favourite!!

366 Hobler Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $319,000

Freshly painted and situated on a 612 m2 allotment, this high set 3 bedroom home is ready and waiting for you to move straight in! Property Features Include:...

Quality Built Lowset Brick in Prime Location

4 Ferndale Place, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Make no mistake this property is on the market to sell. Positioned in a family friendly cul-de-sac with only three other homes you will not be disappointed. ...

Investors Opportunity

34 Govind Court, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Giving you a fantastic investment opportunity, this property is tenanted with a lease in place until 2018. You will find this spacious home very neat and tidy...

Neat as a Pin, Just move in.

81 Marie Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $209,000

This immaculate home is situated in a very quiet and private location in a family friendly area, just a short walk to shops and schools. All the hard work has been...

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

PHOTOS: Inside an untouched $780k Coastal masterpiece

26 Lexington Dr, Lammermoor.

Sweeping majestic harbour and island views on offer

Suburbs hurting Rocky's property values revealed

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

"LIMITED or no sales" in Rocky suburbs doing it tough hit prices.

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!