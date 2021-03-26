Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Is is unknown how many Komatsu workers have lost their jobs in Rockhampton. Photo: File
Is is unknown how many Komatsu workers have lost their jobs in Rockhampton. Photo: File
Business

Rocky workers laid off for Komatsu to ‘remain competitive’

Timothy Cox
26th Mar 2021 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Komatsu Rockhampton workers have been laid off for the company to “remain competitive” but the exact number of lost jobs remains unknown.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga wrote on social media on Thursday that “experienced tradespeople and office staff” would be affected by the construction equipment supplier’s “forcing redundancies and maintenance work relocated to Sydney”.

“Why on earth does Komatsu think it’s better to service mining equipment from Sydney than Rocky!?” Ms Lauga said.

A Komatsu spokeswoman confirmed the job losses, but clarified neither their number nor the Sydney relocation.

“To remain competitive we seek to optimise facility use and adjust headcount to reduce redundancies throughout our global footprint as necessary,” the spokeswoman said.

“We are making some staffing adjustments to match current and anticipated demand, but have no plans to close our Rockhampton location.”

brittany lauga job losses komatsu rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Woman in hospital after two-vehicle crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Woman in hospital after two-vehicle crash

        Breaking Two other people declined assessment.

        Rescue helicopter sent to CQ motorcycle crash

        Premium Content Rescue helicopter sent to CQ motorcycle crash

        News Paramedics assessed a man in his 20s with lacerations and pelvic pain.

        Homeless event cancelled due to COVID regulations

        Premium Content Homeless event cancelled due to COVID regulations

        News Council is partnering with service providers across CQ to provide support packs to...

        Stray boat causes North Rocky intersection closure

        Premium Content Stray boat causes North Rocky intersection closure

        News The boat came off a trailer as it passed through the intersection.