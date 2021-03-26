Rocky workers laid off for Komatsu to ‘remain competitive’

Is is unknown how many Komatsu workers have lost their jobs in Rockhampton. Photo: File

Is is unknown how many Komatsu workers have lost their jobs in Rockhampton. Photo: File

Komatsu Rockhampton workers have been laid off for the company to “remain competitive” but the exact number of lost jobs remains unknown.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga wrote on social media on Thursday that “experienced tradespeople and office staff” would be affected by the construction equipment supplier’s “forcing redundancies and maintenance work relocated to Sydney”.

“Why on earth does Komatsu think it’s better to service mining equipment from Sydney than Rocky!?” Ms Lauga said.

A Komatsu spokeswoman confirmed the job losses, but clarified neither their number nor the Sydney relocation.

“To remain competitive we seek to optimise facility use and adjust headcount to reduce redundancies throughout our global footprint as necessary,” the spokeswoman said.

“We are making some staffing adjustments to match current and anticipated demand, but have no plans to close our Rockhampton location.”