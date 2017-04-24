Rocky worker's life goes horribly wrong after industry accident

TIMOTHY John Close was working on a rigger in July 2015 when a slab of concrete fell and nearly crushed him.

It left him in shock and eventually saw him diagnosed with state of mind disorder. It had dire consequences on his personal life.

That difficult chapter in his 36th year ended with a string of crimes. They ultimately caught up with him 18 months later at the Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

Close pleaded guilty to three charges, stealing, drug possession and contravening a police requirement all dating from December 3-18, 2015.

The court heard Close stole $86.17 worth of diesel fuel from a Slacks Creek BP Service Station and caught with cannabis on his person.

"At the BP he filled up and state he had no money but would return,” the court heard.

"He later admitted to the stealing and drug possession to police on a later date.”

Defence lawyer Doug Winning told the court the now 37-year-old man was making amends and trying to return to the workforce.

"Back then was a difficult part of his life. A period where he wasn't managing well at all,” Mr Winning told the court.

"The disorder cost him work and his marriage came to an end.

"He is now living with friends in Rockhampton, trying to get his life back together.”

Magistrate Cameron Press handed Close a $800 fine for drug possession, $700 for stealing with a restitution and a $300 for failing to appear.