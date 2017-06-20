Rocky workers struggle as 'business profits surge 39%'

Workers across Rockhampton are doing it tough.

UNION members will meet in Rockhampton tonight to look for ways to address workforce problems.

The focus of the "congress” is to develop solutions to job creation and insecure employment problems plaguing the region.

Queensland Council of Unions Assistant General Secretary Michael Clifford said local workers were concerned about the future of Rockhampton and the wider region and had the ideas and energy to make a difference.

"The jobless rate in Fitzroy is around 6.9% annually while youth unemployment is running much higher at 12.5%,” Mr Clifford said.

"Meanwhile ABS figures this month show business profits have grown 39% in a year while wages growth has flat-lined at just 0.9% annually.

"People have never felt less secure in their employment, the share of productivity going to workers continues to decline.

"Our lowest paid workers in the retail, hospitality, fast food and pharmacy sectors face a pay cut from 1 July if federal Parliament doesn't act to protect Sunday penalty rates.

"More people than ever before feel insecure in their employment, and regional communities are struggling with higher jobless rates.”

Mr Clifford said the Fitzroy region was facing a further blow to local employment after privatised private rail operator Aurizon announced recently it would cut more than 300 jobs in Central and North Queensland and convert many into labour hire positions.

More than 180 jobs will go from the local railway workshops, which are scheduled for closure.

"It is another blow to the local community, because insecure employment doesn't allow local families to plan for their future,” said Mr Clifford.

"Across the country income inequality has never been more stark. The top 20% of households receive half the national income, while the bottom 20% gets just 4% of our national income.

"These are the issues that we will tackle at the regional Congress tonight. We'll plug these local ideas into five other forums to develop our campaign focus for the next three years,” he said.

Many of the policy objectives from the first statewide triennial Congress in 2014 are now in place - positive outcomes like retaining public assets in public hands, fairer workplace laws, and mandatory licensing to stamp out dodgy labour hire operators.